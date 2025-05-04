Letter: Math error would have hit HART hard

Major media outlets covered the state Legislature’s work on April 30 and some of the 250 or so bills that were voted on. What we didn’t hear about is a significant error in one particular bill that passed Friday.

Senate Bill 1396, the so-called green fee bill, went into conference committee. It came out amended to include not only a .75% extra transient accommodations tax (TAT) but also a change to the amount of TAT that goes to HART. Current law includes a 1% TAT surcharge for rail out of the total 10.25% rate. The amended bill included revised wording that stated “.98 per cent” would go to the mass transit special fund.

That one decimal point error would have decreased remaining state TAT funding for HART by about 90%. This simple error was fixed, but it should have been caught in committee.

Natalie Iwasa

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter