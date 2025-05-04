Letter: Tax rates put local distillers over barrel

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The state Legislature made a huge mistake by not passing a bill to lower the tax on low-alcohol spirits and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.

This misguided action harms local distilleries, including ours, which produces a popular canned cocktail (4.5% ABV) made with our Hawaiian rum. It’s inexplicable why beer and wine products with the same alcohol content as our RTDs get a far lower tax rate, putting Hawaii distillers at a disadvantage.

Our Hawaiian rum cocktails are currently taxed 6.5 times higher in Hawaii. House Bill 939 would have helped level the playing field, but it died in conference committee.

The spirits industry supports nearly 6,000 jobs in Hawaii and more than $730 million in economic output. It’s time for our legislators to help support craft distillers in our state so that we can continue to give back to our local economies.

Bob Gunter

Lihue

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter