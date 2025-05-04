Honolulu Star-Advertiser

From Haleiwa to the world stage: Thunderstorm Artis rises, but keeps his roots in Hawaii

By Victoria Budiono

Today

Editors' PicksEntertainment

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Thunderstorm Artis’ sister Stephanie Artis painted a mural in Haleiwa. The Artis family is largely known for their musical and artistic prowess.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

ERIC MCCANDLESS / DISNEY Filo, left, John Foster, Desmond Roberts, Jamal Roberts, Thunderstorm Artis, Josh King, Breanna Nix, Kolbi Jordan, Che Chesterman and Slater Nalley, with guidance from guest mentor James Taylor, were part of the top 14 who performed iconic songs from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends on April 27.
ERIC MCCANDLESS / DISNEY

ERIC MCCANDLESS / DISNEY Thunderstorm Artis was one of the top 12 who performed unforgettable songs inspired by iconic “American Idol” moments that honored the show’s legendary history. Artis’ performance aired Monday on ABC.
ERIC MCCANDLESS / DISNEY

