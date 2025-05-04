From Haleiwa to the world stage: Thunderstorm Artis rises, but keeps his roots in Hawaii

Thunderstorm Artis was one of the top 12 who performed unforgettable songs inspired by iconic “American Idol” moments that honored the show’s legendary history. Artis’ performance aired Monday on ABC.

Filo, left, John Foster, Desmond Roberts, Jamal Roberts, Thunderstorm Artis, Josh King, Breanna Nix, Kolbi Jordan, Che Chesterman and Slater Nalley, with guidance from guest mentor James Taylor, were part of the top 14 who performed iconic songs from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends on April 27.

Thunderstorm Artis’ sister Stephanie Artis painted a mural in Haleiwa. The Artis family is largely known for their musical and artistic prowess.

Even as his soulful voice reaches fans across the globe, Thunderstorm Artis still answers calls with an 808 number.

“I want to keep it for as long as I possibly can,” he said with a laugh, a small way to carry Hawaii with him no matter where he goes.

Raised in the quiet countryside of Haleiwa, where chickens roamed the backyard and music echoed daily from a family-run shop called Resurrection City, local singer-songwriter Artis has taken the aloha spirit to national television once again as a top 10 finalist on American Idol.

Known for his stirring performances on “The Voice” in 2020, collaborations with artists like Jack Johnson and tours across the mainland and abroad, Artis has earned international acclaim.

Now 29, the musician and seventh of 11 children is sharing not just his voice, but a story deeply rooted in family, community and the North Shore lifestyle that raised him.

His siblings — Stephanie, Ron II, Victor, Stevon, PraiseJesus, Spirit, Martis, Kailua, American and Artis — were all part of that upbringing, each playing a role in the creative, tight-knit world they built together.

But through it all, Thunderstorm has never forgotten where he came from — or who helped get him there.

“Both my parents and the community helped raise us,” Thunderstorm said. “It taught me at a very young age the importance of connectivity and community.”

Born in Kailua and home­schooled his whole life, Artis spent his childhood surrounded by music, nature and the tight-knit Haleiwa community. Days were filled with raising chickens and goats, gardening and playing music with his siblings, all of whom are also artists in their own right.

His late father, Ron Artis, was a celebrated Hawaii artist, known for painting more than 850 murals and resurrecting battered surfboards, including tributes to pro surfers Andy Irons, Kelly Slater and John John Florence.

Ron died in 2010, but his influence runs deep — Thunderstorm recalls mornings starting with chores followed by jam sessions, and nights ending in storytelling with local aunties and uncles.

His rise to fame holds a story of quiet persistence, raw talent and the kind of deep-rooted humility that Hawaii instills. And for his family, it’s a chance to spotlight not just Thunderstorm’s gift — but the larger truth that the islands are brimming with untapped creative power.

“It was always a thing of, ‘We’re bringing something to Hawaii. We’re showcasing what Hawaii has,’” said Thunderstorm’s sister, Praise­Jesus Artis. “People always think that in order to do big shows and stuff on the island, you gotta bring in mainland people. And I’m like, no — there’s so much talent here, so many beautiful souls who need recognition.”

Seeing her younger brother succeed feels “really beautiful,” she said.

To PraiseJesus, Thunderstorm’s journey proves “if a local boy like me can do it,” anyone can.

Thunderstorm didn’t leave Hawaii until he was 18, and he eventually settled in Nashville, Tenn., to pursue his career.

“There’s so much going on here in the world, and I would say that sometimes you have to take a leap of faith, and you won’t know it all, but that’s OK,” he said. “When you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you can find something new and you grow in a way you never expected. And that’s what I’ve done with myself in these last few years, is just put myself in just different situations that are pressure cookers.”

He hopes local kids like himself see his journey as proof that big dreams are possible, even when self-doubt creeps in. While on “The Voice,” Artis didn’t think he measured up to the others and was surprised by how far he made it — just like now.

“Dream big,” he said. “First is a dream, then you make it work, and then it turns into reality. It just takes a lot of discipline, a lot of hard work. Don’t sell yourself short. Believe in yourself.”

Performing since a young age, Artis spread his roots to local stages like Blue Note Hawaii, Surfer The Bar and Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club.

He chuckled recalling a recent “American Idol” performance at Disney’s Aulani resort: “It was really funny — I used to perform every Sunday night right across the street at Monkeypod.”

Artis was raised in a musical household where instruments and creativity flowed as naturally as conversation.

His mother, Victoria Artis, a singer herself, said the music began even before the kids were born.

“I sang and recorded in the studio all through my pregnancy,” she said. “We never forced them to play — we just made it available. As they showed interest, we spoon-fed them what they needed.”

Thunderstorm’s first love was percussion like timbales before he picked up harmonica and guitar. His siblings learned alongside him, and soon the family was performing as a kind of rotating band where everyone could play everyone else’s instrument.

“We did what we call a rainbow concert,” Victoria said. “At any given time, they could switch places, and the younger ones danced or did percussion. It was just a normal part of life.”

She said that Thunderstorm’s career took off when he decided he wanted to help and inspire others like himself.

“He wanted to bring light into the darkness, and spread joy around the world with his music, and to take the love and aloha everywhere he can,” Victoria said. “This is the North Shore local guy. This is the poke lover.”

Even as Thunderstorm performs for audiences far from home, his cravings stay the same.

“A poke bowl would be amazing right now,” he said. “They just don’t make poke bowls the same out here on the mainland.”

Victoria said he tells her the same thing over the phone, a sign that he carries his love for Hawaii with him wherever he goes.

“He’s like, ‘Mom, I can’t wait to get home. I need my poke, my shaved ice from Matsumoto’s, my acai bowls,’” she said.

The Artis family’s journey wasn’t without hardship.

Thunderstorm lost his father when he was 13. They moved often — living in four or five different homes by the time he was in second grade.

“To be completely candid and transparent,” he said, “growing up in Hawaii, we never had the greatest financial situation. We definitely dealt with the price of paradise.”

Like many local families, they sometimes relied on multiple incomes and shared housing to get by. But the support of their North Shore community helped them through.

Artis said, crediting mentors who felt more like friends — like Mike Stangel, a pastor at North Shore Christian Fellowship, and Patti Golden, an ice cream shop owner — who helped raise him through youth ministry and constant neighborhood encouragement.

His mother echoed that sentiment: “People think, ‘Oh, they’ve got it made, they’ve got everything.’ But we work hard like every other family out there. So be encouraged. Don’t stop. Don’t quit. We all go through a lot, but we can make it — by the grace of God and by holding on to our faith and one another. This is the land of aloha.”

Victoria recalled how her husband struggled to provide for their large family in Hawaii while still giving back to the community and “give a lot, give our all.” She said one of the hardest things is for generous people to ask for help — and encourage families in need to not be afraid to reach out.

Thunderstorm said he hopes to someday build a school or creative space in Hawaii where young people can pursue their passions without needing to leave the islands.

“There was a moment years ago when I was a kid in the trenches and didn’t really know what direction I was going,” he said. “It’s really sad that a lot of the good, talented artists in Hawaii have to leave just to find big success. It would be really nice if we could find a way to be able to support our artists in our communities, so that we can have that success on the islands — to thrive on the islands. And that’s what I hope to someday come back to and be a part of.”

He visits home a few times a year and dreams of one day moving back to the North Shore for good.

PraiseJesus shares that vision — and has already taken steps.

As a performer and teacher herself, she’s launched showcases that highlight women artists from Hawaii, and she emphasizes nurturing talent without pressure.

“The way we were raised, we weren’t forced to do (music),” she said. “That’s how I teach. I tell my students — let’s do something that’s joyful to you. You have a story to tell, and it matters.”

Thunderstorm’s story, she said, is proof that humble beginnings don’t limit big dreams. And wherever his journey leads, he’ll carry Hawaii with him — area code and all.

—

Voting starts as soon as American Idol goes live coast-to-coast at 2 p.m. HST.

There are three convenient ways to vote for your favorite American Idol contestants:

>> On a supported browser at AmericanIdol.com/Vote

>> On the American Idol app

Download on supported iOS devices from the Apple App Store or on supported Android devices from the Google Play store