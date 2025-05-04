Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaiian theater goes to New Zealand for festival shows

By John Berger

Today Updated 10:32 p.m.

EducationEntertainment

COURTESY HEZEKIAH KAPUA‘ALA Kaula Kauikeaokea Krug (Kupuna) plays a Hawaiian bandleader of the Territorial Era in the UH-Manoa Kennedy Theatre production of “Puana.”
Kaula Kauikeaokea Krug (Kupuna) plays a Hawaiian bandleader of the Territorial Era in the UH-Manoa Kennedy Theatre production of “Puana.”

COURTESY HEZEKIAH KAPUA‘ALA Kawohi (Joshua “Baba” Kamoani’ala Tavares), front, feels the spiritual presence of his kupuna (Kaula Kauikeaokea Krug) in a pivotal scene in the UH-Manoa Kennedy Theatre production of “Puana.”
Kawohi (Joshua “Baba” Kamoani’ala Tavares), front, feels the spiritual presence of his kupuna (Kaula Kauikeaokea Krug) in a pivotal scene in the UH-Manoa Kennedy Theatre production of “Puana.”

COURTESY HEZEKIAH KAPUA‘ALA Three young Native Hawaiians, Hale (Brennan Ikaika Mendez, left), Nae (Kaneikoliaika‘iukapuomua Baker, front center) and Kawohi (Joshua “Baba” Kamoani‘ala Tavares, front right) perform with Hawaiian band leader Kupuna (Kaula Kauikeaokea Krug) and his Hawaiian orchestra in the UH-Manoa Kennedy Theatre production of “Puana.”
Three young Native Hawaiians, Hale (Brennan Ikaika Mendez, left), Nae (Kaneikoliaika‘iukapuomua Baker, front center) and Kawohi (Joshua “Baba” Kamoani‘ala Tavares, front right) perform with Hawaiian band leader Kupuna (Kaula Kauikeaokea Krug) and his Hawaiian orchestra in the UH-Manoa Kennedy Theatre production of “Puana.”

