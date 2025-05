A view of the Senate chamber on Wednesday at the State Capitol.

Here is the status of major bills following the end of Hawaii’s annual 60-day legislative session on Friday. The bills listed as passed were approved by both the House and Senate. Acts refer to bills that have already been signed into law by Gov. Josh Green.

GOVERNMENT

PASSED

Naming rights

SB 583, SD 2, HD 1, CD 1

Allows naming-rights advertising on the Hawai‘i Convention Center and the planned replacement of Aloha Stadium in a state that prohibits outdoor advertising.

Biosecurity

HB 427, HD 2, SD 2, CD 1

Renames the Department of Agriculture as the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity. Specifies conditions in which the department may declare a biosecurity emergency to prevent the spread of pests and prohibited or restricted organisms. Requires the department to certify and train biosecurity compliance auditors to inspect imported plants and animals. Increases penalties for illegally transporting plants, animals and microorganisms.

Inmate ID

SB 224, SD 1, HD 1

Improves requirements for the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to help inmates obtain identification cards and other identification documents they need for housing and jobs.

License revocations

SB 1373, SD 2, HD 2, CD 1

Automatically revokes and denies applications for professional licenses for registered sex offenders.

Incarcerated minors

SB 694, HD 1, CD 1

Prohibits minors from being held in “jails, lockups or prisons for adults, except temporarily under certain circumstances.”

Torture

SB 281, SD 1, HD 2, CD 1

Defines the offense of torture and makes it a Class A felony.

Hawaiian History Month

SB 1051, SD 1, HD 1, CD 1

Designates every September as “Hawaiian History Month.”

Laulau Day

HB 957, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Designates the first Friday in May as “Laulau Day.”

Police reports

Act 17

Gives any immediate family member the right to a copy of the final report or summary of an investigation by any state law enforcement agency on a deceased relative, excluding any information regarding minors and confidential personal information of people mentioned, such as witnesses.

FAILED

Online wagering

HB 1308, HD 3, SD 2

Would allow for the regulation of sports wagering by the Department of Law Enforcement. Would levy an excise tax on sports wagering operator licenses and establish the Problem Gambling Prevention and Treatment Special Fund to be administered and expended by the Department of Health.

Kalaupapa

SB 1432, SD 2, HD 1

Would establish the Kalaupapa State Historical Area and authorize the Department of Health to continue providing services statewide to Hansen’s disease patients living in the community.

Bribery

SB 283, SD 1

Would establish heightened penalties for the offense of bribery, under certain circumstances.

Cannabis

SB 319

Would change to 30 grams from 1 ounce the minimum amount of cannabis that constitutes the offense of second-degree promoting a detrimental drug. Would increase to 15 grams or less from 3 grams or less the amount of cannabis that constitutes the offense of third-degree promoting a detrimental drug.

Hawaiian hawk

SB 849, SD 1, HD 2

Makes it illegal to harm or kill an io, or Hawaiian hawk, and increases penalties and fees for taking and killing indigenous species of aquatic life, wildlife and plants.

TAXES

PASSED

Hotel room tax

SB 1396, SD 3, HD 3, CD 2

Increases the state hotel room tax to 10% from 9.25% and establishes an 11% tax on cruise ship fares prorated for time spent in port starting Jan. 1. Additional revenue is to be proposed by the governor for equal spending on natural resource management, climate-related disaster mitigation and mitigating tourism impacts on the natural environment.

Cigarette tax

HB 441, HD 2, SD 2, CD 1

Raises the tax on cigarettes on Jan. 1 to 18 cents from 16 cents to counteract a decline in revenue from the tax that funds University of Hawaii Cancer Center research and to pay for facility costs.

Vehicle tax surcharge

HB 1231, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Adds a $5 surcharge on annual motor vehicle registrations to help fund the state’s Safe Routes to School program, which aims to improve the safety and number of children walking or biking to school.

Draft beer tax

HB 1370, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Applies the state’s lower tax rate on draft beer to kegs holding at least 5 gallons, down from 7 gallons previously, to benefit small brewers, restaurants with limited space and other sellers.

Tax credit phaseout

HB 796, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Requires that income tax credits existing on Dec. 31, 2025, or established or renewed after Dec. 31, 2025, include a five-year sunset or an annual one-third reduction, beginning with the sixth year of the credit.

FAILED

General excise tax

HB 1339

Exempts food and groceries from the general excise tax.

Container fee

SB 184, HB 109

Doubles the refundable deposit fee for beverage containers to 10 cents from 5 cents.

Tax refund interest

SB 430, SD 1

Increases the interest rate for state tax refunds not paid within 90 days to match federal rates ranging from 4.5% to 7%, up from 4%.

Film industry credits

SB 732, SD 2, HD 2

Increases state tax credits for film productions in Hawaii while also making other changes to the program.

Wealth tax

SB 313, SD 1, HB 1235

Beginning Jan. 1, 2030, establishes a 1% tax on the net worth of individual taxpayers with assets in the state worth $20 million or more.

Climate mitigation

SB 1395, SD 2, HD 1

Allocates interest earned from the state Emergency and Budget Reserve Fund, depending on the fund total, to pay for climate mitigation and resiliency work.

Park and trail fees

SB 439, SD 1, HD 1

Requires the Board of Land and Natural Resources to adopt rules to impose user fees on nonresidents visiting state parks and trails selected by the board.

Diapers and cars

HB 1335, SB 1534

Exempts diaper sales from general excise taxes and imposes a GET surcharge on the sale and use of luxury cars.

Conveyance tax

HB 1213

Imposes a 300% conveyance tax rate on residential property sales to buyers who haven’t filed a Hawaii state income tax return within the preceding four years.

PUBLIC SAFETY

PASSED

Fireworks

HB 806, HD 1, SD 2, CD 1

Provides $500,000 to the state Department of Law Enforcement to conduct sting operations on Oahu to catch fireworks violators and lead to an explosives and firearms laboratory on Oahu.

HB 550, HD 2, SD 1, CD 1

Allows law enforcement to use drone images to establish probable cause for arrests under the Fireworks Control Law to help in investigations and prosecutions.

HB 1483, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Updates definitions and penalties for fireworks offenses, including tougher penalties if anyone suffers substantial bodily injury or death.

Firearms

Act 22

Makes a firearm owner liable for third-party misuse of a weapon not stored properly. Requires gun owners to secure firearms in a locked safe, storage container or tamper-­resistant device.

Gun owners who don’t follow storage procedures could be fined up to $500 or charged with criminally negligent storage — a misdemeanor — if a minor gains access to a weapon.

Act 18

Ghost gun ban

Ghost guns, which lack serial numbers used by law enforcement in gun crime investigations to trace a weapon’s history, also can be bought and transferred without background checks, which prevent weapons from being sold or transferred to someone not legally allowed to possess them.

Act 16

Requires mandatory prison sentences for “violent felons” found in possession or control of a firearm or ammunition.

Restraining orders

SB 295, SD 1, HD 2

Increases penalties on anyone convicted of violating temporary restraining orders and orders for protection.

Assaults on officials

HB 1098, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Specifies that it would be the crime of second- degree felony assault for injuring any “administra- tor, specialist, social worker, case manager, or aide employed by the Department of Human Services to investigate or provide services in response to reports of child abuse or neglect, or to investigate or provide services in response to reports of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.”

Act 8

Adds Hawaii National Guard members to the list of the crime of second-degree assault for injuring people doing their jobs, which include sports officials, home health care workers, firefighters, lifeguards, mental health workers, paramedics, state Department of Education employees and corrections workers.

Sex exploitation

SB 292, SD 1, HD 2, CD 1

Would establish safe- harbor protections for survivors of sexual exploitation who seek medical or law enforcement assistance.

Helmets

SB 30, HD 2, CD 1

Would make it illegal to ride a moped without a helmet and prohibit anyone under the age of 16 from driving a moped.

SB 344, SD 1, HD 2, CD 1

Would require skateboard users under the age of 18 to wear a helmet while riding on public property.

Excessive speeding

SB 97, SD 2, HD 2, CD 2

Would make it a misdemeanor for any driver who gets cited for “excessive speeding” three times or more within five years, and calls for a minimum jail sentence of 30 days. State law defines excessive speeding as exceeding speed limits by 30 mph or more and over 80 mph.

ELECTIONS

PASSED

Election intimidation

SB 1030, SD 2, HD 1, CD 1

Specifies that the crime of election fraud intimidation would include carrying a firearm or “dangerous instrument” within 200 feet of a voting site.

Lobbying

HB 413, HD 1, SD 1

Clarifies administrative oversight of statutory restrictions relating to prohibited lobbyist contributions. Clarifies that the regular or special sessions in which lobbyist contributions are prohibited are periods during which both houses of the Legislature are in session.

Election recounts

SB 176, SD 1, HD 1, CD 1

Would allow for ballots designated by the county clerks to be included for initial recounts. Would prohibit ballots that the county clerks initially determine are deficient or need additional time to be corrected for the initial tabulation. Would increase the required threshold to trigger an automatic recount.

Campaign funds

Act 19

Allows political candidates to use campaign funds for the cost of caring for their children or dependent family members who live in their homes. Candidates cannot use campaign funds to pay family members for caring for their children or dependent family members.

FAILED

Lobbying

HB 413, HD 1, SD 1

Would make it illegal for lobbyists to make campaign contributions during legislative sessions.

Nepotism

SB 1545, HD 1

Repeals language in the state’s Code of Ethics that exempts the legislative and judicial branches from prohibitions against nepotism in public employment.

Term limits

SB 1594

Would propose an amendment to the Hawaii Constitution to limit the number of years members may serve in the Legislature to a maximum of 16.

Year-round session

SB 1514, SD1, HB 1425, HD 1

Would establish a temporary working group to study the feasibility of transitioning the Legislature’s regular session from one that meets for 3-1/2 months from mid-January to early May, to one that meets on a year-round basis.

Campaign donations

HB 372, HD 1

Would prohibit state legislators from soliciting and accepting campaign contributions during any regular session or special session of the Legislature, including any extension of any regular session or special session or any legislative recess day, holiday or weekend.

HB 371, HD 1, SD 1

Would prohibit state and county contractors and their immediate family members from donating to candidates or their committees during the life of a contract.

Campaign financing

HB 370

Would increase the amount of partial public campaign financing available for county and state elected offices.

Constitutional amendments

SB 1225, HD 1

Would propose an amendment to the state Constitution requiring that a majority of all the votes tallied on proposed amendments be a “yes” vote and not include blank, spoiled and over votes in determining whether a majority was reached. Currently, blank, spoiled and over votes are counted as “no” votes.

HEALTH

PASSED

Waste

HB 969, HD 2, SD 2, CD 1

Prohibits the construction, modification or expansion of any waste or disposal facility on Oahu near or above a “significant aquifer,” as determined by the state Department of Health. It also would prohibit a new landfill within a half-mile buffer zone of a school, hospital or residential area.

Hepatitis

SB 1431, SD 1, HD 2, CD 1

Authorizes a Hepatitis Prevention Program, requires statewide education and prevention plans, repeals outdated provisions and appropriates $545,000 with staffing.

Homelessness

HB 943, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Allocates $500,000 to establish a treatment center program for homeless people with substance abuse or mental health issues. Expands crisis intervention efforts, including mobile outreach, and requires funds to go directly to service providers.

Midwives

HB 1194, HD 2, SD 3

Makes midwifery laws permanent, defines scope and licensing for midwives, expands their authority and sets education, peer review and data requirements, while exempting Native Hawaiian traditional practices.

Alzheimer’s

SB 1252, SD 2, HD 1, CD 1

Allocates $525,000 to the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine to incorporate Alzheimer’s and dementia training into existing programs and develop a dementia curriculum.

Nursing degree

SB 119, SD 1, HD 1, CD 1

Establishes and funds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at the University of Hawaii’s Maui College. Appropriates $600,000 over the next two fiscal years.

Mental health

SB 1442, SD 2, HD 2

Clarifies and updates the duties of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division to align with current mental health systems serving youth in the state.

Foreign graduates

HB 1379, HD 2, SD 1

Creates an alternative licensure path for foreign medical graduates with required exams, Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates certification and two years of training.

Physicians

HB 799, HD 2, SD 2, CD 1

Clarifies that a physician may practice at an organized ambulatory health care facility even if the physician does not have hospital privileges at a licensed hospital in the same area. Applies to counties with populations of less than 500,000.

Opiate prescriptions

HB 951, HD 2, SD 1

Allows a patient who has been seen in person by a health care provider in the same medical group as the prescribing provider to be prescribed an opiate prescription for a three-day supply or less via telehealth.

Syringe exchange

SB 1433, SD 2, HD 2, CD 1

Shifts the needle exchange program to a needs-based system. Allows non-injection drug users to participate and modifies liability protections for participants, staff and law enforcement.

Treatment costs

SB 1443, SD 1, HD 1

Limits medical care costs at the Hawaii State Hospital and other psychiatric facilities to either the Medicaid fee schedule or the provider’s billed amount, whichever is lower. Allows the state Department of Health to set long-term care rates for discharged patients and exempt the department from procurement rules for certain patients.

HOUSING

PASSED

Public worker housing

HB 1298, HD 3, SD 1, CD 1

Allows a state agency to finance development of subsidized rental housing on state land for state and county workers, with the highest preference for state employees.

Condo insurance

SB 1044, SD 2, HD 2, CD 1

Enables two state entities, the Hawaii Property Insurance Association and the Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund, to sell insurance to condominium associations in an effort to stabilize condo insurance prices. Also creates a state loan program for condo associations to finance repair and maintenance work.

Kauhale initiative

HB 431, HD 2, SD 2, CD 1

Appropriates $42.9 mil- lion over the next two fiscal years for continued development and operation of housing for the homeless often referred to as kauhale. Also requires a program audit and appropriates $8.4 million over the next two fiscal years for a similar program called Ohana Zones.

Eviction mediation

SB 825, SD 2, HD 2, CD 1

Requires landlords or their agents to give tenants 10 days’ notice of rental agreement termination for nonpayment of rent instead of five business days, and mandates mediation before seeking eviction in court if a tenant schedules mediation within 10 days of the notice.

Affordable housing

HB 1409, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Allows a state agency to temporarily use part of a fund, which prioritizes development of rental housing for residents earning less than 60% of the median income, to also finance housing for residents earning from 60% to 140% of the median income until June 30, 2030.

Building permits

SB 66, SD 2, HD 3, CD 1

Makes residential building permit applications eligible for an expedited process by county agencies 60 business days after the agency deems the application complete. Takes effect July 1, 2026, and ends June 30, 2031.

Public housing

SB 65, SD 2, HD 1, CD 1

Appropriates $10 million in each of the next two fiscal years for the Hawaii Public Housing Authority to repair or remodel public housing units.

FAILED

Vacant home tax

HB 489, SB 1214

Assesses a special tax that includes 4% of the average annual rental value for homes left vacant for 180 days or more annually.

Kakaako Makai

SB 534, SD 1

Allows residential projects on land owned by the state Office of Hawaiian Affairs in Kakaako, makai of Ala Moana Boulevard.

Sending homeless home

HB 212, HD 2, SD 1

Establishes a permanent return-to-home program to return homeless people in Hawaii to households of relatives in their home states.

Kamaaina homes

HB 739, HD 2

Provides funding for counties to pay homeowners or homebuyers to restrict the use of their property to at least one owner-occupant or tenant who works at a local business 30 hours or more weekly on average, or previously did so but is retired, involuntarily unemployed or disabled.

Development density

SB 25, SD 1

Restricts a county from reducing the number of homes that may be built in an area unless an equivalent increase is made in another area.

CONSUMER PROTECTION

PASSED

Ahi labeling

HB 534, HD 2, SD 1, CD 1

Prohibits the retail sale of raw ahi, including poke, without a label identifying the country where the fish was landed.

Coffee labeling

HB 1291, HD 2, SD 1, CD 1

Extends the offense of false labeling of Hawaii-grown coffee to include roasted coffee, and imposes a mandatory $7,500 minimum fine for each separate offense.

Roadkill

HB 667, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Requires the state Department of Transportation and counties to scan any cat or dog carcass found on a road for a microchip to identify the animals’ owners to notify them that their pet had died.

Child actors

HB 874, HD 3, SD 2, CD 1

Requires that parents and guardians of minors engaged in theatrical employment set up a trust fund, overseen by a third party and benefiting such children, to receive direct deposits of at least 15% of earnings from work amounting to at least $5,000 for an individual project or $20,000 in a calendar year.

Restaurant reservations

SB 102, SD 2, HD 2, CD 1

Requires third-party restaurant reservation service providers to have written authorization from restaurants where the service is being provided.

Pet insurance

HB 544, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Regulates pet insurance in Hawaii based on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Pet Insurance Model Act starting Jan. 1.

Crowdfunding

SB 1048, SD 2, HD 2, CD 1

Clarifies standards and safeguards for online crowdfunding, including creating separate registration, reporting and fee requirements specific to platform charities and charitable fundraising platforms.

Mamaki tea

HB 496, HD 2, SD 1, CD 1

Prohibits use of the words “mamaki,” “Hawaii” or “Hawaiian” as well as Hawaii imagery, place names and motifs on the label of packages containing tea or dried leaves from the endemic plant Pipturus albidus, also known as mamaki, unless 100% of the tea or dried leaves was cultivated, harvested and dried in the state.

FAILED

Poi labeling

SB 890, SD 2, HD 2

Requires any product marketed or sold as poi to disclose on a label whether the kalo used to make the poi is from outside Hawaii.

Alcohol shipping

HB 108, HD 2, SD 1

Allows shipment of beer and distilled spirits by licensed manufacturers to Hawaii consumers under rules to be adopted by county liquor commissions.

Hidden fees

SB 1035, SD 2, HD 2

Prohibits businesses from offering or displaying the price of tickets for live events or short-term lodging without clearly and conspicuously disclosing the total price.

Tow trucks

SB 1272, SD 1

Requires tow truck operators to obtain a towing license and have the Department of Transportation regulate towing operations.

Noise pollution

HB 470, HD 2

Beginning July 1, 2028, prohibits the sale of any leaf blower, string trimmer or weed whacker that does not meet the ANSI B-175.2 class 1 rating, and increases fines for violations.

EDUCATION

PASSED

Surf teams

HB 133, HD 2, SD 1, CD 1

Appropriates $685,870 to the state Department of Education for fiscal year 2025-2026 and again for fiscal year 2026-2027 to support the establishment of surfing as an interscholastic sport.

Resident tuition

HB 1170, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Requires the University of Hawaii to grant the resident tuition fee for enrollment at any UH campus to students who have graduated from a Hawaii high school within two years of their first day at a UH campus and enrollment in an undergraduate degree program.

School meals

SB 1300, SD 1, HD 1, CD 1

Expands free school meals to students who currently qualify for reduced-price lunch beginning with the 2025-2026 school year. Family incomes cannot exceed 300% of the federal poverty level.

Local meals

HB 1293, HD 2, SD 2, CD 1

Lets the Department of Education buy local food for school meals under $250,000 with three written quotes, instead of using the online system, to help schools meet local food goals; ends June 30, 2028.

Librarians

HB 961, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Appropriates $132,308 for a two-year Librarian Pilot Program to serve one school complex on Oahu and one school complex on a neighbor island.

Preschool

HB 692, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Expands the Preschool Open Doors Program’s eligibility criteria. Repeals the requirement that Preschool Open Doors Program providers be accredited.

Student medication

SB 532, SD 2, HD 2, CD 1

Authorizes school staff and agents trained by a health care professional to volunteer to administer medication to students at Department of Education public schools under certain conditions. Clarifies who may prescribe medication to be administered to students in schools.

Buses

HB 862, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Authorizes the use of motor coaches, small buses and vans for school bus services if certain conditions are met.

Program expenses

HB 718, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Appropriates funds to the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine for faculty positions in the fields of cardiovascular biology, tropical medicine and quantitative health biostatistics, and an environmental health and safety officer staff position.

FAILED

Loans

SB 388

Establishes a teacher loan program fund, would allow a loan to be forgiven for teachers who become a licensed teacher in Hawaii or for teachers who commit to teach for seven years at a public school or public charter school.

Supplies

SB 1391, SD 2, HD 1

Funds the Department of Education for teacher‑­requested classroom supplies.

Veterans

SB 422, HD 1

Allows the Department of Education to grant high school diplomas to people whose education was interrupted by military service or wartime circumstances during World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War.

Lunch

HB 424, HD 2

The Department of Education would provide free breakfast and lunch to students enrolled in a public school who meet certain requirements.