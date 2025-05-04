Hawaii baseball loses head coach, lead in loss to Oregon State

Hawaii head coach Rich Hill reacts after being tossed by home plate umpire Michael Chukerman as third base umpire Matt McMahon, right, ushers him away during the second inning.

Hawaii outfielder Matthew Miura hits an RBI single against the Beavers during the fifth inning.

Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette, a former Saint Louis star, forced out UH’s Aidan Kuni at second base and tried to turn a double play in the fifth inning on Saturday.

Oregon State outfielder Canon Reeder leaped and made this catch against the outfield fence on a ball hit by Hawaii’s Matthew Miura in the first inning on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Hawaii baseball team lost a head coach, a lead and eventually the nonconference game in falling to Oregon State 3-2 at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 3,474 (announced as a sellout) saw the Rainbow Warriors drop to 28-16 in going 0-2 in this four-game series. The seventh-ranked Beavers improved to 34-11.

The ’Bows played most of the game without head coach Rich Hill, who was ejected for arguing that a wild pitch should have been ruled a foul tip in the second inning. Home-plate umpire Michael Chukerman’s call sent OSU runners to second and third — and Hill into a rage. It was the second time Hill was booted this season. Dave Nakama took over Hill’s dual role of head coach and third-base coach.

The ’Bows were cruising through five innings behind left-handed starter Sebastian Gonzalez. Two weeks ago, Gonzalez exited a game when he was struck on the left forearm by a comebacker. But on Saturday, Gonzalez gave the ’Bows a metaphorical shot in the arm, allowing two hits in five innings. He retired eight in a row during one stretch.

But Gonzalez departed after allowing a walk to Aiva Arquette and a single to Gavin Turley to open the sixth inning. That 71st pitch was Gonzalez’s last of the night.

Freddy Rodriguez’s first pitch glanced off catcher Hunter Faildo’s mitt for a passed ball as Arquette and Turley each advanced a base. Wilson Weber then clubbed Rodriguez’s 1-0 pitch over the fence in dead center for a 3-2 lead. It was Weber’s sixth RBI in two games. He hit a three-run double in Friday’s opener.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“He’s strong, man,” OSU coach Mitch Canham said. “It takes a lot of strength to hit it out of this ballpark.”

Weber said he was ahead in the count and “was waiting on the heater. Sure enough, I got it. I was trying to hit the ball to the outfield, which is what I did, but it ended up being enough to leave the yard. You’ve got to find the right spot. It’s harder to hit it (to left) than with the flags (in center). Just waited on the heater, and hit it.”

It was the only mistake for Rodriguez, who allowed two hits in three innings. He struck out six. Isaiah Magdaleno pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the ’Bows.

“Our pitchers gave us a chance to win the game,” Nakama said. “We had runners in scoring position but didn’t come through. Give their pitchers credit.”

The ’Bows had taken a 2-0 lead on Itsuki Takemoto’s run-scoring single in the fourth inning and Matthew Miura’s RBI groundout in the fifth.

But the ’Bows could not plate another run against left-handed Nelson Keljo, who was making his first relief appearance after 10 starts this season. Keljo was assigned to the bullpen because he had difficulty going past five innings as a starter. But he was effective in relief of Dax Whitney on Saturday. Keljo allowed one hit and no runs in 4 1/3 innings to earn the victory.

In the bottom of the ninth, UH’s Kamana Nahaku drew a leadoff walk. But Jordan Donahue popped out to third on a bunt attempt. Kedren Kinzie then hit a blast that was caught in the crosswinds for a long fly out.

“That guy put a good charge into one to put it on the warning track,” Canham said. “He put a little bit of a scare in the air.”

Keljo struck out Faildo to end the game.

“They’re a tough lineup,” Canham said of the ’Bows. “You have to bring your ‘A’ game. It was awesome to see Nelson, the first time out of the pen this year, finish the game. … And something he’s been working on is landing his off-speed stuff. He did a great job with changeups and sliders to keep hitters off his (95 mph) heater.”