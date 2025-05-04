Hawaii softball wins pair in Coolen’s farewell

Sunday, May 4, 2025
75°
Today's Paper
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
•
Updated
12:24 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Bob Coolen is 1,131-734-1 in 34 seasons as UH coach.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
The Hawaii softball team sent retiring coach Bob Coolen out a winner before the home crowd Saturday by sweeping a regular-season-ending doubleheader from UC San Diego at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Next up for the Rainbow Wahine (31-18; 17-10) is the Big West Championships in Fullerton, Calif. Hawaii finished in a four-way tie for second and will be the No. 5 seed. UH faces fourth seed Long Beach State in the first round at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
In Saturday’s first game, Izabella Martinez drove in three runs and Ellyanna Cinzori had two RBIs as the Rainbow Wahine beat the Tritons 7-4.
>> RELATED: Dave Reardon: Coolen caps 34-year run providing leadership, strong voice
In the second game, Macy Brandl pitched a three-hitter and Liliana Thomas batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs in Hawaii’s 4-3 victory.
The Rainbow Wahine’s Jamie McGaughey hit a go-ahead solo homer in the fifth against the Tritons (15-30, 13-14).
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
Coolen is 1,131-734-1 in 34 seasons as UH coach.