Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Max Ware against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium on Nov. 30.

Proving there is no speed limit in recruiting, the University of Hawaii football team secured commitments from three fast transfers.

Wideout Max Ware of Arizona State and cornerbacks Semaj “Jet” James of Troy and Zion Allen of Southern Utah have accepted scholarship offers and will join the Rainbow Warriors at the end of this month. Each has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ware, who is 6 feet 1 and 195 pounds, was laser-timed running the “flying 10” at 23.35 mph. The discipline measures the top speed point in a 10-yard dash.

Fulfilling his nickname, James has been clocked at sub-4.4 seconds over 40 yards and 23 mph in the flying 10. Allen has sprinted the 100-meter dash in 10.5 seconds, and recorded 24.3 mph in the flying 10.

Ware will add speed and size at outside receiver. Wideout Jonah Panoke completed his eligibility last November, and Dekel Crowdus entered the transfer portal last week. Earlier, the Warriors signed two receivers from the portal — Jackson Harris of Stanford and Brandon White of Kentucky.

“I just really fell in love with the coaches and the culture they’re building in Hawaii,” said Ware, who was on a UH-sponsored recruiting visit last week. “I felt the connection instantly. I wanted a little change of scenery but also more of an opportunity. That’s why I left (ASU), even though it’s home. I felt there was a better opportunity somewhere out there. I didn’t know where, but I found it in Hawaii.”

Ware was a basketball player through his sophomore year at Brophy High in Phoenix. He joined the football team midway through his junior year, and was a starter as a senior. Herm Edwards, who was ASU’s head coach at the time, recruited Ware to the Sun Devils. A month into the 2022 season, Edwards was fired. Ware redshirted as a freshman in 2022, traveled with the Sun Devils for all the road games in 2023, and played against rival Arizona and in the Big 12 championship game last year.

With Cam Stone’s graduation and Caleb “C-Bo” Brown’s transfer to Virginia Tech, the Warriors were seeking to reload the corner positions. Two weeks ago, the Warriors signed Ben Drake of Sierra College. James and Allen bring speed and man-coverage aggressiveness.

Three years ago, James and Brown were the starting cornerbacks at Butler Community College. Brown signed with UH and James went to Troy. After Brown entered the portal, James told him: “Man, it’s supposed to be me and you” at UH.

James expressed enthusiasm in choosing the Warriors. “What made me pick Hawaii wasn’t just the coaching staff, it was the environment and the players,” James said. “I was looking for an opportunity because I didn’t really get one at my old school. But I know the type of player I am and what system fits me perfectly. The coaches made me feel welcome to showcase my talents when I get the opportunity to play.”

At 6 feet and 200 pounds, James is a rugged cover defender who can stick with wideouts and inside receivers. “I told them I can play nickel, too,” said James, who matched up against receiver Devonte Ross in Troy’s practices last year. Ross recently transferred to Penn State.

James is capable of squat-lifting 475 pounds and bench-pressing 315 pounds.

Allen, who is 6-1 and 175 pounds, grew up in Stockton, Calif., and was at BYU for two seasons, redshirting his first year. He then transferred to Southern Utah last year. After entering the portal, Allen went on a UH recruiting trip.

“I feel the family atmosphere really made me feel comfortable and at home,” Allen said. “I feel this coaching staff has a lot of depth and experience, which is good.”

He meshed with defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman and cornerbacks coach PJ Minaya. “I think Coach Thurman is a really good coach, and I can’t wait to go work with him and all the coaches on the staff,” Allen said.

Allen also embraced a defensive scheme in which the corners are often in man-to-man coverages. “I love playing press-man, ” Allen said. “That’s my favorite thing.”