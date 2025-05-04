Campbell holds off Leilehua to claim first state flag football title

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Defensive prowess belongs to the big cats from Ewa Beach.

Led by sophomore blitzer Shaleah Moore, Campbell stymied Leilehua 6-0 to capture the inaugural title in the Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA Flag Football State Championships on Saturday night at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

Senior quarterback Maya Gonsalves ran for the game’s only touchdown in the first half and the Lady Sabers relied on tough defense to stay in front. Moore’s relentless pursuit of quarterbacks all tourney long was a major reason why Campbell is state champion.

“I’m surprised. I never thought I would play football, but here I am today,” she said. “You’re never too small. You just have to keep training and use your skills.”

Leilehua suffered some bad luck rooted in injuries. Quarterback/safety Cali Moniz-Kealoha was hospitalized earlier in the day. She started the championship game but couldn’t continue in the second half.

“Cali was in the hospital today. Even yesterday, she was feeling bad,” coach Bryant Moniz said. “She went to the ER and got the IV. The doctor told her not to play. I’m proud of her for trying her best.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Rain fell on the synthetic turf before game time but let up in the first quarter.

After losing to Mililani in the OIA playoffs, Campbell won its next four games. Wins over Baldwin (27-18), Kamehameha (28-20 in two overtimes) and Mililani (14-0) vaulted the Lady Sabers into the championship game.

Leilehua played its best football after falling to Moanalua 32-6. The Lady Mules won five consecutive games, including three at the state tournament. They eliminated Hawaii Prep (25-6), top-seeded Moanalua (7-6) and Punahou (18-12) to reach the final.

The Sabers offense had the Mules backpedaling from the opening series. The drive stalled, however, at the 20-yard line.

Leilehua kept the two-blitzer defensive attack on, but Campbell’s Gonsalves found a gap on the left side and raced 33 yards to the left pylon to give the Sabers a 6-0 lead in the final seconds of the first quarter.

The Mules drove into the red zone midway through the second quarter, benefiting from an illegal contact penalty on Campbell on a third-down incompletion by Moniz-Kealoha. The automatic first down placed the ball at the Sabers’ 11-yard line. The drive ended with a fourth-down completion to the 4-yard line, ending the threat.

Mules fans came to life with two minutes left in the third quarter when Madi Powell intercepted a Gonsalves pass at the Leilehua 38-yard line. An offsides call on Campbell helped Leilehua pick up a first down at the Sabers’ 39-yard line shortly before the end of the third.

With Moniz-Kealoha sidelined and Powell at quarterback, the Mules had fourth-and-16 at the Campbell 36-yard line. Powell’s pass was intercepted by Aiesha DeWeever at the Sabers’ 20-yard line.

The Mules’ next offensive series began with seven minutes remaining in regulation at its 34-yard line. Powell tried to spark the offense with her speed, but the blitzing Moore could not be shaken. Powell’s first-down completion, a fluttering version of a spiral, to Kaitlyn Pres kept the drive alive.

Wide receiver Aulii Coelho joined Moniz-Kealoha at the athletic trainer’s table after an injury.

On fourth-and-12 from the Campbell 32-yard line, Powell’s deep pass was picked off by Jaynalyn Sotelo. Campbell took possession with three minutes remaining.

“I’m just so proud of these girls, 14 girls who gave their all,” Moniz added.

—

HAWAII DENTAL SERVICE/HHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Mililani

G1: Punahou 20, No. 5 Waimea 0

G2: No. 4 Kamehameha-Maui 46, Hilo 0

G3: Leilehua 25, Hawaii Prep 6

G4: No. 1 Moanalua 26, Kahuku 7

At Pearl City

G5: Campbell 27, Baldwin 18

G6: Mililani 14, Waianae 8

G7: Nanakuli 39, No. 3 Konawaena 19

G8: No. 2 Kamehameha 26, Waiakea 6

Thursday

Consolation Quarterfinals

At Mililani

G9: Waimea 19, Hilo 0

G10: Hawaii Prep 13, Kahuku 0

Quarterfinals

G13: Punahou 12, Kamehameha-Maui 0

G14: Leilehua 7, Moanalua 6

At Pearl City

Consolation Quarterfinals

G11: Waianae 35, Konawaena 0

G12: Baldwin 40, Waiakea 8

Quarterfinals

G15: Mililani 26, Nanakuli 24

G16: Campbell 28, Kamehameha 20, 2OT

Friday

At Pearl City

Consolation Semifinals

G17: Waimea 19, Hawaii Prep 13, OT

G18: Waianae 25, Baldwin 6

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G20: Kamehameha 19, Nanakuli 12

At Mililani

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G19: Moanalua 21, Kamehameha-Maui 6

Semifinals

G21: Campbell 14, Mililani 0

G22: Leilehua 18, Punahou 12

Saturday

At Mililani

Consolation

G23: Waianae 25, Waimea 0

Fifth Place

G24: Kamehameha 6, Moanalua 2

Third Place

G25: Mililani 19, Punahou 0

Championship