Pearl City breaks Moanalua dynasty in capturing judo titles
Hilo’s Ihilani Sakai beat defending champion Mia Lee of Moanalua at the state judo championships.
Moanalua’s Tyger Taam pointed to his pinkie to denote his fifth combat sports gold after beating Jonathan Teramoto of Pearl City at the state judo championships.
Carson Suzuki of Assets had the biggest upset in a night full of them at the state judo championships, topping Thor Guerrero of Kamehameha by yuko.
Serah Yogi of Pearl City added a state judo championship to her wrestling crown with a win over two-time defending champion Taegan Escaba of Moanalua at the state judo championships.