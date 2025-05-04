Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, May 4, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

Pearl City breaks Moanalua dynasty in capturing judo titles

By Jerry Campany

Today Updated 12:11 a.m.

JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Hilo’s Ihilani Sakai beat defending champion Mia Lee of Moanalua at the state judo championships.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hilo’s Ihilani Sakai beat defending champion Mia Lee of Moanalua at the state judo championships.

JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua’s Tyger Taam pointed to his pinkie to denote his fifth combat sports gold after beating Jonathan Teramoto of Pearl City at the state judo championships.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

Moanalua’s Tyger Taam pointed to his pinkie to denote his fifth combat sports gold after beating Jonathan Teramoto of Pearl City at the state judo championships.

JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Carson Suzuki of Assets had the biggest upset in a night full of them at the state judo championships, topping Thor Guerrero of Kamehameha by yuko.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

Carson Suzuki of Assets had the biggest upset in a night full of them at the state judo championships, topping Thor Guerrero of Kamehameha by yuko.

JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Serah Yogi of Pearl City added a state judo championship to her wrestling crown with a win over two-time defending champion Taegan Escaba of Moanalua at the state judo championships.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

Serah Yogi of Pearl City added a state judo championship to her wrestling crown with a win over two-time defending champion Taegan Escaba of Moanalua at the state judo championships.

JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Hilo’s Ihilani Sakai beat defending champion Mia Lee of Moanalua at the state judo championships.
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua’s Tyger Taam pointed to his pinkie to denote his fifth combat sports gold after beating Jonathan Teramoto of Pearl City at the state judo championships.
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Carson Suzuki of Assets had the biggest upset in a night full of them at the state judo championships, topping Thor Guerrero of Kamehameha by yuko.
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Serah Yogi of Pearl City added a state judo championship to her wrestling crown with a win over two-time defending champion Taegan Escaba of Moanalua at the state judo championships.