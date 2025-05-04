Pearl City breaks Moanalua dynasty in capturing judo titles

Serah Yogi of Pearl City added a state judo championship to her wrestling crown with a win over two-time defending champion Taegan Escaba of Moanalua at the state judo championships.

Carson Suzuki of Assets had the biggest upset in a night full of them at the state judo championships, topping Thor Guerrero of Kamehameha by yuko.

Moanalua’s Tyger Taam pointed to his pinkie to denote his fifth combat sports gold after beating Jonathan Teramoto of Pearl City at the state judo championships.

The only way to slay the state’s greatest judo dynasty is to punch it in the mouth.

Pearl City won its first four title matches at Saturday night’s Odom Corporation/HHSAA Judo State Championships at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center and rode that momentum to both team titles to end Moanalua’s stranglehold. Na Menehune had won the past five team titles, boys and girls, dating back to 2017.

Pearl City freshman Eli Oshiro got the party started, topping defending champion Ronson Murillo of Moanalua at 108 pounds on the boys side, and Serah Yogi, who has made a habit of dethroning state champions in wrestling, ended Na Menehune junior Taegan Escaba’s bid for an eventual grand slam. Yogi’s best friend, Chloe Obuhanych, an individual state champion in three sports, kept the momentum going with her third state title with a victory over Gabrielle Hayashida of Moanalua. Brayden Nakamura kept the strong start for Pearl City going with an ippon of Moanalua state champ Draezyn Tanaka.

“We knew about Moanalua, but we knew this year was the year we could take it,” Pearl City senior Travis Tanaka said. “Seeing my younger cousin (Oshiro) and my best friend (Nakamura) upset (their opponents) really got all of us fired up, and I think that’s why we won.”

Among other upsets, the biggest belonged to Carson Suzuki of Assets with a drawn-out victory over two-time state champion Thor Guerrero of Kamehameha. The combatants were forced to stand idle in the middle of the match while four officials huddled in a long discussion that had the underdog afraid he might be disqualified, but Suzuki threw the favorite as soon as the action resumed to earn his first state crown. The ILH rivals have faced each other many times, and Suzuki says it was the first time he beat his league’s most celebrated judoka.

“I’m just really happy that I made it to the end,” Suzuki said. “It wasn’t any kind of special move. It was just good that I kept going that long and didn’t feel like giving up because my corner supported me the whole way.”

The Chargers had the only repeat winner, with Travis Tanaka topping Noa Manaea of Maryknoll by ippon at 220 pounds after not cracking the team’s lineup as a freshman and sophomore. Ku Miner capped the boys tournament with Pearl City’s fourth state champion with a quick ippon of teammate Zyan Akau. Jonathan Teramoto was the other runner-up for the Chargers.

Other boys state champions were Eli Suan of Saint Louis at 121 pounds, Punahou’s Trevor Shimizu at 132, Jake Kuwabara of Roosevelt at 161 and Kalani’s Daigo Tokunaga at 198.

Moanalua’s only state championship came from an unlikely place, with four-time state wrestling champion Tyger Taam upsetting Teramoto at 178 pounds. Taam hadn’t practiced judo since small-kid time and struggled throughout the year, capped with a loss to Teramoto at the OIA championships. He unleashed a small grin after his victory and threw five fingers into the air to signify his five combat sports golds.

“I didn’t have anything else to do, so I thought maybe I would try judo,” Taam said. “I guess I did good. I worked hard. It is good to have five.”

After Yogi and Obuhanych’s heroics to start the finals, Pearl City’s girls got state championships from freshman Logyn Lynn Puahala at 122 pounds, Taydem Uyemura at 139, Shailalee Akau at 154 and Chen-Lee Wilson at 220. Wilson and Akau repeated as champions, with Akau beating fellow state champion Kalei Yasumura of Moanalua by ippon. Briseis Contemplo (172 pounds) and Shaunty Gouveia (109) were runners-up for the Chargers.

Moanalua’s Adriana Daoang beat Gouveia for her first title at 109 pounds, joined by Kaytie Conselva of Waipahu (115) and Ihilani Sakai of Hilo (129). Moanalua’s Bella Kukonu (172) also reached the top step of the podium.

When all was said and done, Pearl City’s girls scored 120 points to Moanalua’s 106, with Waipahu taking third with 36. The Chargers scored 93 points on the boys side to beat Moanalua’s 83 and Punahou’s 52.

“It was all belief, I guess.” Pearl City sensei Robin Puahala said. “We have always been in Moanalua’s shadow and we have a young team so we didn’t think we would make waves so early, but the kids brought the belief and put in the hard work to make it happen. Without our senior leadership we wouldn’t be here.”