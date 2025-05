Scoreboard – May 4, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Oregon State vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

College: Oregon State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championships: First Round, Aiea at Konawaena, 3 p.m.; University at Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Mililani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

Kyo-ya Hotels/HHSAA State Championships: First Round, Kahuku vs. Hilo, 3 p.m. at Kamehameha-Hawaii; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Roosevelt, 3:30 p.m. at Kamehameha; Mililani at Kamehameha, 4:45 p.m.

WATER POLO

KYOYA HOTELS/HHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

First Round

At Kihei Aquatics Center

G3: Mid-Pacific 18, Kamehameha-Maui 3

Monday

G1: Kahuku vs. Hilo, 3 p.m. at Kamehameha- Hawaii

G2: Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Roosevelt, 3:30 p.m. at Kamehameha

G4: Mililani at Kamehameha, 4:45 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Kamehameha

G5: Kamehameha-Hawaii/Roosevelt winner vs. No. 4 Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

G6: Mililani/Kamehameha winner vs. No. 3 Hawaii Prep, 4:45 p.m.

G7: Mid-Pacific vs. No. 2 Kaiser, 6 p.m.

G8: Kahuku/Hilo winner vs. No. 1 Punahou, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

At Kamehameha

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G10: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 3:30 p.m.

G9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 4:45 p.m.

Semfinals

G11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

G12: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

At Kamehameha

Fifth Place

G13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Third Place

G14: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 5:45 p.m.

Final

G15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

PACWEST

At Francis Wong Stadium

Friday

Hawaii Hilo 10, Menlo 6

W—Logan Groff. Leading hitters—Hilo: Noah Lane 2 RBIs; Cody Min 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Braeden Mondeau 3-5; Kalei Alana 2-4; Reece Kadota 2b, 3 runs; Chris Varljen 2 runs; Tui Ickes 2b.

Menlo 2, Hawaii Hilo 0, 7 inn.

Saturday

Hawaii Hilo 13, Menlo 11

W—John Navarro. Leading hitters—Hilo: Braeden Mondeau 2-4, 2b, 3 runs; Nate Gray Jr. 2 runs; Cody Min 3-5, 2 runs; Tui Ickes 2-5, HR, 4 RBIs; Mark Fedro 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Chris Varljen 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs.

Hawaii Hilo 9, Menlo 8, 7 inn.

W—Xavier Pressley (3 2/3 scoreless innings). Leading hitters—Hilo: Nate Gray Jr. 3-5, 2b, 3 RBIs, Kalei Alana 2-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Cody Min 3-4, HR, 2 runs.

Notes: The Vulcans won it in the bottom of the seventh inning on Nate Gray Jr.’s one-out double, which scored Noah Pang … Hawaii Hilo finished the season 14-35 overall and 12-31 in the PacWest.

WALLY YONAMINE FOUNDATION/ HHSAA DIVISION I STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Iron Maehara Stadium

Wednesday

First Round

G1: Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 10:45 a.m.

G2: Leilehua vs. ‘Iolani, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Roosevelt vs. Kaiser, 4:15 p.m.

G4: Kailua vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m. Thursday

Consolation Semifinals

G5: Leilehua/‘Iolani loser vs. Saint Louis/ Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 8:45 a.m. Quarterfinals

G6: Saint Louis/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. No. 2 Mililani, 11:15 a.m.

G7: Roosevelt/Kaiser winner vs. No. 4 Waiakea, 1:45 p.m.

G8: Kailua/Baldwin winner vs. No. 1 Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m.

G9: Leilehua/‘Iolani winner vs. No. 3 Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 9

Consolation Semifinals

G10: Roosevelt/Kaiser loser vs. Kailua/ Baldwin loser, 8:45 a.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G11: G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 11:15 a.m.

G12: G9 loser vs. G6 loser, 1:45 p.m.

Semifinals

G13: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 4:30 p.m.

G14: G9 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Consolation G15: G5 winner vs. G10 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Fifth Place G16: G12 winner vs. G11 winner, 2 p.m.

Third Place G17: G14 loser vs. G13 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Final G18: G14 winner vs. G13 winner, 7 p.m.

WALLY YONAMINE FOUNDATION/HHSAA DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Play-In Game

At Pearl City

Honokaa 6, Molokai 1

At Les Murakami Stadium

Thursday

First Round

G1: Damien vs. No. 4 Pahoa, 10:30 a.m.

G2: Kapolei vs. No. 3 Seabury Hall, 1 p.m.

G3: Honokaa vs. No. 2 Kapaa, 3:30 p.m.

G4: Waianae vs. No. 1 Farrington, 6 p.m.

Friday

Consolation Semifinals

G5: Kapolei/Seabury Hall loser vs. Honokaa/Kapaa loser, 10:30 a.m.

G6: Damien/Pahoa loser vs. Waianae/Farrington loser, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

G7: Kapolei/Seabury Hall winner vs. Honokaa/Kapaa winner, 3:30 p.m.

G8: Damien/Pahoa winner vs. Waianae/Farrington winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Consolation

G9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.

Third Place

G10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Final

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

DATAHOUSE/HHSAA DIVISION I STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Play-in Game

At Maui High

Kamehameha 16, Maui High 0, 4 inn.

W—Rylie Teramoto. Note: Teramoto (four innings) and Peahi Grilho combined on a no-hitter with two walks and five strikeouts.

Leading hitters—KS: Alexis Ahlo-Garcia 2-2, 2b, 3 runs; Haylie Reiny 2 runs; Bobbi Cambra 3-3, 2b, 5 RBIs; Maika Kiakona 2-4, 2 RBIs; Addison Wong 2-3; Anela Pau 2 runs; Malu Logsdon 2b, 2 runs; Siva Gaea 3b.

Tuesday

First Round

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G1: Kaiser vs. Waiakea, 11:30 a.m.

G2: Kamehameha vs. King Kekaulike, 2 p.m.

G3: Kalani vs. Punahou, 4:30 p.m.

G4: Campbell vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G5: Kalani/Punahou loser vs. Kamehameha/ King Kekaulike loser, 9:15 a.m.

Quarterfinals

G6: Kalani/Punahou winner vs. No. 4 Hilo, 11:30 a.m.

G7: Campbell/Moanalua winner vs. No. 3 Baldwin, 2 p.m.

G8: Kaiser/Waiakea winner vs. No. 2 Maryknoll, 4:30 p.m.

G9: Kamehameha/King Kekaulike winner vs. No. 1 Mililani, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G10: Campbell/Moanalua loser vs. Kaiser/ Waiakea loser, 9:15 a.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At McKinley

G11: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon

G12: Game 6 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G13: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:30 p.m.

G14: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

At McKinley

Consolation G15: Game 10 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.

Fifth Place G16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m.

Third Place G17: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 5 p.m.

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Final G18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m.

DATAHOUSE/HHSAA DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Play-in Game

At Maui High

Waimea 19, Molokai 3, 5 inn.

W—Shelcee Nakaya. Leading hitters—Waim: Kailea Itamura 2-3, 3 runs; Kealohi

Pundyke 2 runs; Kaulana Huihui Caberro 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kamalie Valente 3-4, 2b; Nia Pablo 2 runs; Zyani Vea 2-2, 2b,

3 runs; Nakaya 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kayani Santos 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Reyna Mainaapo Beniamina 2b. Mol: Natalia Pastrana 2b.

Tuesday

First Round

At McKinley

G1: Radford vs. Pahoa, 4:30 p.m.

G2: Waialua vs. Waimea, 2:15 p.m.

G3: Kailua vs. Kohala, noon

G4: Aiea vs. No. 5 Pac-Five, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

At McKinley

Consolation Semifinals

G5: Waialua/Waimea loser vs. Radford/Pahoa loser, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals

G6: Waialua/Waimea winner vs. No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii, noon

G7: Radford/Pahoa winner vs. No. 2 Pearl City, 2:15 p.m.

G8: Aiea/Pac-Five winner vs. No. 4 Lanai, 4:30 p.m.

G9: Kailua/Kohala winner vs. No. 1 Kapaa, 7 p.m.

Thursday

At McKinley

Consolation Semifinals

G10: Aiea vs. Pac-Five loser vs. Kailua/Kohala loser, 10 a.m.

Fifth-Place Semfinals

G11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m.

G12: Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 6 p.m.

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Semifinals

G13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11:30 a.m

G14: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

Friday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Consolation

G15: Game 5 winner vs. Game 10 winner, noon

Fifth Place

G16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:15 p.m.

Final

G18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4:30 p.m.

At McKinley

Third Place

G17: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

NEW CITY NISSAN HHSAA DIVISION I STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday

First Round

G1: Aiea at Konawaena, 3 p.m.

G2: Kahuku at Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

G3: University at Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

G4: Mililani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Moanalua

G8: Kahuku/Campbell winner vs. No. 4 Maui High, 5 p.m.

G5: Aiea/Konawaena winner vs. No. 1 Punahou, 7 p.m.

At Castle

G6: Mililani/Kamehameha winner vs. No. 3 Hilo, 5 p.m.

G7: University/Baldwin winner vs. No. 2 Moanalua, 7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Castle

G9: G8 loser vs. G5 loser, 5 p.m.

G10: G6 loser vs. G7 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Moanalua

G11: G6 winner vs. G7 winner, 5 p.m.

G12: G8 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

At Moanalua

Fifth Place

G13: G10 winner vs. G9 winner, 11 a.m.

Third Place

G14: G12 loser vs. G11 loser, 2 p.m.

Final

G15: G12 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

NEW CITY NISSAN HHSAA DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday

First Round

At Radford

G1: No. 5 Hawaii Prep vs. No. 4 Radford, 5 p.m.

G2: Parker vs. No. 1 Le Jardin, 7 p.m.

At Kalani

G3: Pearl City vs. No. 2 Kapaa, 5 p.m.

G4: Maryknoll vs. No. 3 Seabury Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday

Consolation Semifinals

At Kalani

G5: Hawaii Prep/Radford loser vs. Parker/Le Jardin loser, 5 p.m.

G6: Maryknoll/Seabury Hall loser vs. Pearl City/Kapaa loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Radford

G7: Maryknoll/Seabury Hall winner vs. Pearl City/Kapaa winner, 5 p.m.

G8: Hawaii Prep/Radford winner vs. Parker/Le Jardin winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

At Moanalua

Consolation

G9: G6 winner vs. G5 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Third Place

G10: G8 loser vs. G7 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Final

G11: G8 winner vs. G7 winner, 5 p.m.