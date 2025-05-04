Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas’ resort pools are open for the season

With the Vegas party machine revving up for summer, the action at the pools takes center stage. Unlike the days when you had to be a hotel guest to get into a casino pool, many are now open to the public for swimming or partying, but be prepared to pay for the privilege.

The following pools will be hopping all summer long as part of Las Vegas’ vibrant “daylife” scene: Aria, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Circa, Cosmopolitan, Durango, Downtown Grand, Encore, Excalibur, Flamingo, Fontainebleau, Golden Nugget, Green Valley Ranch, Harrah’s, Horseshoe Las Vegas, Luxor, M Resort, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Palazzo, Palms, Paris, Park MGM, Planet Hollywood, Plaza, Red Rock, Resorts World, Sahara, Silverton, The Cromwell, The Linq, The Strat, Venetian, Virgin, and Wynn.

If you don’t see the resort at which you’re staying on the list, don’t worry. All the casinos have pools for their guests, they just aren’t all open to the public.

Toptional: Once ubiquitous, “toptional” pools, meaning topless sunbathing by women is allowed (if not encouraged), are now scarce. This year there are four: Lexi (Naked Pool), Mandalay Bay (Moorea Beach), Venetian (Tao) and Wynn (European Pool).

Blackjack: Also diminished in number are casinos where you can play live blackjack by the pool. This year there are six: Caesars Palace, Circa, Encore, Flamingo, Golden Nugget and Red Rock. Remember not to jump in the pool with your winnings in your swimsuit pocket.

Question: Are there any pools that nonguests of the hotel can get into for free?

Answer: Yes, you don’t have to be a guest of the hotel to swim and hang out at Palms Pool. No reservations required. Parking is free. Lots of themed party days. It’s a great opportunity to hang with the Vegas locals.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.