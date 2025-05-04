Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 4, 2025
Grant Manning and Maureen St. Michel of Kailua went on a bike trip in Colmar, France, where they came across an Island Poke restaurant. Photo by Sonny Chaisten.
While visiting Montreal, Canada, Colette Gomoto of Kaaawa stopped at Le Poke Station for a quick snapshot. Photo by Allen Awaya.
Honolulu travelers Rosemary Lau, Mary Kitsu, Leimomi Haitsuka and Rosemary Kakogawa found Hawaii coffee plus a whole menu of food and other drinks at Hawaii Ka‘u Coffee Minatoku Daiba Ten in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Corey Haitsuka.