Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 4, 2025

Honolulu travelers Rosemary Lau, Mary Kitsu, Leimomi Haitsuka and Rosemary Kakogawa found Hawaii coffee plus a whole menu of food and other drinks at Hawaii Ka‘u Coffee Minatoku Daiba Ten in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Corey Haitsuka.

Grant Manning and Maureen St. Michel of Kailua went on a bike trip in Colmar, France, where they came across an Island Poke restaurant. Photo by Sonny Chaisten.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.