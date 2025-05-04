Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, May 4, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Signs of Hawaiian LifeTravel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 4, 2025

Today

Grant Manning and Maureen St. Michel of Kailua went on a bike trip in Colmar, France, where they came across an Island Poke restaurant. Photo by Sonny Chaisten.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

Grant Manning and Maureen St. Michel of Kailua went on a bike trip in Colmar, France, where they came across an Island Poke restaurant. Photo by Sonny Chaisten.

While visiting Montreal, Canada, Colette Gomoto of Kaaawa stopped at Le Poke Station for a quick snapshot. Photo by Allen Awaya.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

While visiting Montreal, Canada, Colette Gomoto of Kaaawa stopped at Le Poke Station for a quick snapshot. Photo by Allen Awaya.

Honolulu travelers Rosemary Lau, Mary Kitsu, Leimomi Haitsuka and Rosemary Kakogawa found Hawaii coffee plus a whole menu of food and other drinks at Hawaii Ka‘u Coffee Minatoku Daiba Ten in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Corey Haitsuka.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

Honolulu travelers Rosemary Lau, Mary Kitsu, Leimomi Haitsuka and Rosemary Kakogawa found Hawaii coffee plus a whole menu of food and other drinks at Hawaii Ka‘u Coffee Minatoku Daiba Ten in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Corey Haitsuka.

Grant Manning and Maureen St. Michel of Kailua went on a bike trip in Colmar, France, where they came across an Island Poke restaurant. Photo by Sonny Chaisten.
While visiting Montreal, Canada, Colette Gomoto of Kaaawa stopped at Le Poke Station for a quick snapshot. Photo by Allen Awaya.
Honolulu travelers Rosemary Lau, Mary Kitsu, Leimomi Haitsuka and Rosemary Kakogawa found Hawaii coffee plus a whole menu of food and other drinks at Hawaii Ka‘u Coffee Minatoku Daiba Ten in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Corey Haitsuka.