2 men injured in Hawaii Kai shooting; suspect at large

Two men were shot and injured during an argument at a Hawaii Kai residence Sunday night, and Honolulu police say the suspected gunman remains at large.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. following a dispute, according to a police bulletin. Police said an unknown male discharged a firearm during the altercation, striking a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old man.

Both victims were treated for their injuries, but police did not immediately release information about their conditions.

Responding officers were unable to locate the suspect, who fled the scene before they arrived.

The incident is being investigated as first-degree attempted murder.