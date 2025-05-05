At least 3 die after small boat overturns off San Diego

At least three people died and nine others were missing after a small boat overturned in the Pacific Ocean north of San Diego, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson said today.

Four people were transported to a local hospital, spokesperson Hunter Schnabel said.

A Coast Guard cutter and a helicopter were searching for the missing, Schnabel said. Two children were believed to be among them.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a post on the X social media platform that it was searching off Del Mar, California, about 20 miles (32 km) north of San Diego, after receiving a report of an overturned vessel. The boat was found on the beach at about 6:30 a.m. PDT.

Nick Backouris, a lieutenant with the San Diego Sheriff’s office, said his office helped with victims on the beach.

“The deputies were assisting with life-saving measures,” he said.