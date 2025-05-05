Honolulu Star-Advertiser

At least 3 die after small boat overturns off San Diego

By Karen Freifeld / Reuters

The vessel involved in a deadly Panga boat capsizing off Torrey Pines State Beach sits on the beach after it was dragged from where it came ashore in Del Mar, Calif., today.

At least three people died and nine others were missing after a small boat overturned in the Pacific Ocean north of San Diego, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson said today.

Four people were transported to a local hospital, spokesperson Hunter Schnabel said.

A Coast Guard cutter and a helicopter were searching for the missing, Schnabel said. Two children were believed to be among them.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a post on the X social media platform that it was searching off Del Mar, California, about 20 miles (32 km) north of San Diego, after receiving a report of an overturned vessel. The boat was found on the beach at about 6:30 a.m. PDT.

Nick Backouris, a lieutenant with the San Diego Sheriff’s office, said his office helped with victims on the beach.

“The deputies were assisting with life-saving measures,” he said.

