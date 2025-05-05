Clyde Aikau, waterman and younger brother of Eddie Aikau, dies at 75

Clyde Aikau, esteemed waterman and younger brother of big wave surfer and voyager Eddie Aikau, died Saturday evening at his Waimanalo home. He was 75.

Clyde Aikau died peacefully, according to a statement from the Aikau family, and is survived by his wife Eleni, son Ha’a, sister Myra, nieces and nephews.

“The Aikau family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the community of Hawai’i, and their extended friends and family abroad, for the heartfelt wishes they have received at this time,” according to a statement released by the family.

In 1986, Aikau won the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, named after his brother, sailed regularly on the Hokule’a and worked as a homeless concerns liaison for the state Department of Education.

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement Monday that he was saddened by the news and that “(Clyde Aikau) carried Eddie’s legacy with pride, helping to preserve and share Hawaiʻi’s deep connection to the ocean, to each other and to the culture that unites us.”

“Clyde lived a remarkable life, defined by courage, commitment, and aloha,” Blangiardi said. “He touched countless lives with his quiet strength, selflessness, and love for these islands.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

More details regarding upcoming memorial services for Clyde Aikau are to be announced, the statement said.