DOH to conduct first CASPER survey on Hawaii island

The state Health Department will conduct a survey to assess household public health emergency preparedness on Hawaii island in mid-May.

It is the first Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response — or CASPER survey — to be conducted in Hawaii County. The CASPER surveys been conduct for years on Kauai to help determine how prepared households there are, as well as to help officials understand public awareness and concerns.

The Hawaii County CASPER survey is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 16 in the Hilo, Puna and Kau districts.

Survey teams wearing vests and carrying identification will go door-to-door to 30 randomly selected census blocks. Teams will select seven homes within each block to survey until 210 attempts have been made. Select households may complete the survey over the phone, if preferred.

The survey is estimated to take about 10 minutes, with questions about a household’s emergency and evacuation plans; familiarity with local resources; and any concerns regarding disaster preparedness.

All survey responses will be voluntary and confidential, officials said, without collecting names and addresses.

“The information we learn will enable the Hawaii District Health Office and the county to better meet our community’s needs before, during and after a disaster,” said Dr. John Kolman, district health officer, in a news release. “CASPER surveys also serve as a valuable training opportunity for our staff and partners. This year we will focus on eastern Hawaii County and hope to apply lessons learned in conducting another survey on the western side of the island in the future.”

The project is an interagency collaboration between the Hawaii District Health Office, Hawaii County, and various community organizations.