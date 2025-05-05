Police release images of 2 Radford High burglary suspects

Honolulu police have released video surveillance and images of two male suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into Radford High School’s “Ram Shop” in Salt Lake and taking various items.

The “Ram Shop” sells Radford High School merchandise including T-shirts, hoodies and other gear.

Police said at about 1:10 a.m. last Wednesday, or April 30, the two suspects broke in and took merchandise, then fled in an unknown direction.

Suspect No. 1 is described as an unknown male with medium build, black hair and tan complexion. He was wearing a black shirt, black and red shorts, and black shoes.

Suspect No. 2 is described as an unknown male with medium build, short hair, and tan complexion. He was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Honolulu Police Department Criminal Investigation Division with Na Maka “25/0578” in the email.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 808-955-8300 or the P3 Tips app.