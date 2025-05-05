Column: ‘Child labor’ narrative on Shen Yun show dishonest, misleads

In light of recent New York Times reporting on suits against the dance and music company Shen Yun for “child labor” issues, I feel compelled to write about what’s missing in the reports, and hidden forces behind the suits. As a China scholar, I have followed the story of Shen Yun for years, and as a volunteer I am supporting Shen Yun’s upcoming show in Honolulu, May 8-10.

I also write as a family friend of Tammi Okamura from Mililani, who has been performing with Shen Yun since 2021 as a student from Fei Tian Academy of the Arts, a private school in New York affiliated with Shen Yun. Tammi joined the Shen Yun performance tour as part of a practicum curriculum Fei Tian offers to its students. A talented young musician, Tammi plays the viola and said the performance tour helps her fulfill her dream as an artist. She has toured with Shen Yun in Europe, as well as North and South America.

Tammi would be one of the “child laborers” cited in recently reported lawsuits filed by former performers against Shen Yun, one of the allegations being underpay. Yet, The New York Times’ reporting did not clarify a basic premise: these are practicum students on full scholarship. Tammi’s mom Jasmine shared that Tammi receives about $50,000 worth annually in scholarship, paid travel and stipend. Tammi said she is sad about the misleading media reporting.

Shen Yun stated that 85% of its touring members are adults, with the remaining slots available to talented young performers.

Comparing a student stipend to a regular wage is not accurate, said Eugene Liu, a former Shen Yun artist, in an interview with NTD Television: “A better comparison exists in the collegiate sphere, where student-athletes (most of whom are on full scholarships) are not paid to play.” He said his time at Fei Tian and Shen Yun “was nothing but positive.”

In a Newsweek article, another former artist, Mingye Liu, describes Shen Yun as a world-class company with a sense of mission and pride. He asks: “If performers are so disgruntled, why are so many top artists joining and staying with Shen Yun?”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Shen Yun was founded in 2006 by Falun Gong practitioners in the state of New York. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been brutally persecuting the mind-body practice of Falun Gong since 1999, including torture and organ harvesting. It has been trying to sabotage Shen Yun because of its portrayal of China before communism, as elaborated in The Hill.

A recent The Diplomat article reported on leaked CCP documents detailing its strategy to sabotage Falun Gong, listing two primary campaigns: “influencing global public opinion and leveraging legal warfare,” with the goal of “silencing Falun Gong practitioners, discrediting their organizations; and stamping out their advocacy internationally.”

When the first lawsuit against Shen Yun was filed last November, Politico China correspondent Phelim Kine called it “a propaganda coup for Beijing in its multi-decade propaganda war against Falun Gong.”

The plaintiff in that suit is a former Shen Yun dancer from Taiwan. For more than a year after leaving Shen Yun, she maintained positive communications with Shen Yun, but after she visited Beijing and started collaborating with the Beijing Dance Academy, which is run by the CCP, she filed a suit against Shen Yun. However, The New York Times’ reporting did not disclose this important connection and conflict of interest.

Accurate and balanced reporting is critical, so that the public understands the full scope of these complex issues and potential malign transnational influences.

Hong Jiang, Ph.D., is an associate professor of geography at the University of Hawaii-Manoa; the views expressed here are her own.