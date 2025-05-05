Column: Hawaii’s LNG redux: state now has opportunity for action

After a hiatus of nine years, the state is seriously reconsidering the use of liquified natural gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel. Serendipitously, this dovetails with the expansion of natural gas production and development of new LNG export facilities.

Hawaii should take advantage of this opportunity. Its renewable energy-only policy has not met its goals and local businesses and residents need relief from the county’s highest electrical rates. Constructing the necessary LNG infrastructure within a short timeframe will require substantial public commitment and private capital. However, the results would address energy ratepayers’ needs.

The state’s original LNG initiative was launched by Gov. Neil Abercrombie in 2012. LNG was to be a “bridge fuel” to the 100% renewable energy mandate for electrical generation by 2045 established by the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative.

It generated significant private sector activity, media coverage, public interest and opposition. The proponents were Hawaiian Electric Co. (HECO) and Hawaii Gas. The renewable energy industry and environmentalists opposed it. The lead state agency was the Public Utilities Commission.

State Sen. David Ige opposed LNG, defeated Abercrombie in the 2014 Democratic gubernatorial primary and won the general election. Gov. Ige served two terms, ending the LNG initiative in 2016.

More recently, Gov. Josh Green has announced a change in state policy at the Hawaii Energy Conference on Maui last May. He said LNG must be considered in the transition to 100% renewable energy.

Subsequently, the Hawaii State Energy Office commissioned a study by FACTS Global Energy; that January 2025 report confirmed using LNG for electrical generation would significantly reduce costs and emissions.

However, it’s not an actionable logistics plan. For example, it doesn’t specify where LNG would be sourced, nor detail the elements and costs of an integrated LNG logistics system in Hawaii.

The most strategically situated source of natural gas for the efficient delivery of LNG to Hawaii is in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. These provinces contain the principal reserves of natural gas in Western North America (including U.S., Canada and Mexico) and account for 97% of current Canadian natural gas production.

Canada is a net exporter of natural gas currently shipping to the U.S. through an extensive gas pipeline network. Although their main market is the Midwest, they also supply the U.S. West Coast providing virtually all the natural gas to Washington, about two-thirds to Oregon and around 30% to California.

In 2014, HECO proposed importing LNG in containers from Western Canada, but the logistics were infeasible. Although no bulk LNG export terminals then existed in North America, today there are several.

Six marine LNG export terminals are currently being developed in British Columbia. The U.S. coastwise laws (“Jones Act”) do not apply to waterborne trade with Canada; ergo, cost-effective foreign shipping can be employed over the relatively short distance of 2,500 nautical miles (nm) to Hawaii.

A marine LNG export terminal is a waterfront facility where natural gas arriving from the gas fields by pipeline is liquefied and stored at minus 260° F for loading in bulk on tankships known as LNG Carriers.

The first Canadian LNG export terminal to become operational will be the U.S. $40 billion “LNG Canada” project led by Shell; it’s scheduled to begin exports this July. Other points of LNG supply are far more distant including: the U.S. Gulf Coast (6,200 nm); Western Australia (6,700 nm); and, Qatar (7,500 nm).

These appreciably longer distances would cause the transportation expense to be far greater, and administration more complex, due to longer voyage times and the need to employ a larger number of ships to cover the longer distance and maintain a regular supply.

Michael N. Hansen is president of the Hawaii Shippers’ Council representing merchant cargo owners and an independent consultant on maritime business.