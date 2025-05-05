Letter: After 4 decades, city’s ‘high-floor bus’ retires

The Gillig Phantom, or the “high-floor bus,” has been the backbone of TheBus for more than 40 years. It was a surprise and disappointment to see Oahu Transit Services retire the last one without any acknowledgment. It is sad to see this local history being auctioned off.

While preserving these buses would cost money that could be used to improve service, it is also important to celebrate the heritage of TheBus, and there is no better way to do that than with a living piece of that heritage. I implore OTS to keep one Gillig Phantom, even if not operable. Having one on display or reserved for occasions would certainly bring up memories for transit riders, and may help in boosting the image of TheBus. It is a cornerstone of local history and it would be a shame if we let it fade into obscurity.

Dalan Kam

Waialae

