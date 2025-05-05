Letter: Be mindful of trash to save our precious sea life

Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her 2 day old unnamed pup basked in sun and on the sands of Sand Island Recreation Area on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Hawaii has got to have the most beautiful ocean life ever, but it is losing its spark every single day because of how wave currents constantly pull in trash from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Many sea creatures end up mistaking plastic for food or get strangled in debris, restricting their movement. Trash can also cover coral reefs, choking off sunlight and disrupting overall reef life.

It’s important that we as citizens choose to handle waste in responsible ways to reduce pollution. It could then inspire tourists and people on the mainland to do the same. We can reuse Ziploc bags and plastic containers from items bought at stores, and properly dispose of a variety of consumables. Eating more whole foods can cut down on waste.

Spread awareness of this topic can educate more people to protect sea life and make everlasting changes.

Giana Elaine Bayudan

Lahaina

