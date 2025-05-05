Letter: Multiple new landfill sites better than one

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With the expiration date for the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill coming up, and the recent passage of House Bill 969, the city should explore the concept of developing two landfill sites. This will reduce community objections of “not in my backyard” residents, but will also benefit in efficiency, travel expense and having a longer operating life at each landfill.

A look at the Board of Water Supply no-pass zone boundary map confirms that Hawaii Kai, Kaneohe, Waimanalo and Ewa are possible landfill sites.

Let’s think outside the box and consider two landfill sites that may require a smaller footprint, but will provide less traffic to one community.

McKenzie Carvalho

Salt Lake

