Letter: Show appreciation for public service workers

Public Service Recognition Week runs from May 4 to May 10. In years gone by, in the busyness of our lives, we forgot or took for granted the public servants in federal, state and county governments, the Post Office, and our military who diligently and often sacrificially provided services to the public. Occasional printed articles tried to recognize our public servants.

Today, instead of parades to honor our federal public servants, they are in protest marches after being unceremoniously fired. They join others who are protesting the loss of federal aid for school meals, Medicaid for the needy, grants for medical research, the closing of federal agencies, the threat to personal data at the Social Security Administration and Internal Revenue Service, immigration crackdowns and constitutional issues. They continue to serve the public, fighting to preserve our democracy. Join and walk with them, especially during this week.

Joyce Matsuo

President, NARFE-Hawaii Federation

