Letter: Understand complexities before discussing Gaza

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The paper has consistently published letters critical of Israel, often presenting biased perspectives without factual grounding. A recent letter, “Israel’s propaganda machine churns away,” accused Israel and the U.S. of genocide, and labeled Israel an apartheid state (Star-Advertiser, April 30). However, these claims overlook key facts: 20% of Israel’s population is Arab, and Arabs also make up 20% of its government. This diversity challenges the apartheid narrative.

In conflicts, civilian casualties tragically occur, especially when combatants use civilian spaces like hospitals and schools for military purposes. The Israel Defense Forces uniquely warn civilians to evacuate areas of potential harm, showcasing efforts to minimize casualties.

The Israel-Palestine issue is deeply complex, and taking sides without understanding perpetuates division and hatred. Constructive dialogue and informed perspectives are essential for fostering peace and mutual understanding. Simplistic accusations only hinder progress.

Alan Pollock

Waialae

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter