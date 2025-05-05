Off the news: East-West Center offers staff buyouts

Monday, May 5, 2025
Perhaps it was inevitable. Following news that funding for the East-West Center (EWC) was in doubt due to an expected halving of the U.S. State Department’s budget, the center is now extending voluntary buyout offers to 80% of its 137 employees.
A hiring freeze and budget cuts were implemented in February, and several programs have been disrupted amidst the tumult. Without substantive federal funding, EWC will have a tough time carrying out its mission of bolstering academic, cultural and political ties with Asia-Pacific nations.
Employees must decide on the package by May 9, less than a week shy of the center’s 65th anniversary.