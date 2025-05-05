Off the news: Hawaii picks legal fight with oil companies

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Trump administration filed suit to block Hawaii from suing oil companies in state court. The next day, Hawaii did just that.

On Thursday, the state sued 10 companies and the American Petroleum Institute, charging they used “deceptive practices,” i.e. lies, to market themselves as committed to “clean” or “sustainable” energy. By failing to warn of or mitigate risks caused by fossil fuel production, the companies caused “devastating climate change impacts,” Attorney General Anne E. Lopez stated.

The feds’ suit labels climate change an “alleged” issue, and aims to stop “illegal impediments” and “unleash American energy,” U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.