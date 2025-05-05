4 people hospitalized after head-on collision on Maui

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Speed played a factor in a Friday afternoon car collision on Hana Highway that sent four people to a hospital, one with “life threatening injuries,” according to the Maui Police Department.

At 3:43 p.m. Friday the collision occurred about 52 feet northeast of Nonohe Place in Spreckelsville on Hana Highway.

A black 2007 GMC Sierra truck was traveling eastbound on Hana Highway in the opposite lane of travel while overtaking other vehicles while a black 2023 Nissan Altima sedan was traveling westbound in its proper lane when the truck hit it head-on.

The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man from Paia, and the driver of the sedan, a 68-year-old man from Idaho, sustained “major injuries” and were taken by ambulance to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The front passenger of the sedan, a 73-year-old man from Idaho, suffered major injuries, and the rear passenger, a 63-year-old woman from Idaho, suffered life-­threatening injuries.

Both were taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center.