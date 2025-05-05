Ancient auwai are the kuleana of a Nuuanu neighborhood

A small concrete footbridge was installed in order to cross the flowing auwai. Wong, left, and Brady Jencks walk across the flow.

Some residents in the Dowsett neighborhood of Nuuanu Valley make the resource, shown in the foreground, a landscape feature of their property.

Nuuanu Stream supplies water to an auwai — irrigation ditch — near the Dowsett area home of Lisa Wong, above.

Mark Ellis’ family has resided in the same Nuuanu Valley home for six generations. But the auwai, or Hawaiian irrigation ditch, that once ran through their property’s backyard, disappeared with the 15 loi kalo (taro beds) that once grew on their land 200 years ago.

That waterway was among the 14 original auwai in Nuuanu that fueled the entire wetland of kalo by directing the flow of water from the elevated Nuuanu Stream to pass through downstream loi kalo before returning to the central ditch and, eventually, back to the stream.

Farmers around Hawaii still use the auwai system in their loi kalo today. But in a neighborhood that has seen a century of redevelopment and a wipeout of loi kalo, it’s impressive that Nuuanu’s auwai continue to flow, according to Dowsett resident Brady Jencks, who grew up catching crayfish in the auwai outside of his childhood home.

Only four of the original 14 auwai that date back to before King Kamehameha I remain flowing, winding in and out of the backyards, front yards, driveways and alongside roads of more than 300 properties in Nuuanu Valley. Residents who have auwai on their properties call it a double-edged sword, as the proximity to precious history comes with frequent and backbreaking maintenance, especially for an aging neighborhood.

It’s a constant reminder of Nuuanu’s ancient Hawaiian history, which has seen alii (royalty) reside in its mountainous homes and key battles fought in its forests and cliffs.

Dowsett resident Lisa Wong said that when the neighborhood was developed in the 1920s, residents re-appropriated the function of Nuuanu’s historic auwai — “instead of taro, (the auwai pass through) little pretty koi ponds and little waterfalls.”

As Nuuanu evolved from its breadbasket farmlands to rice factories and dairy farms and later residential homes, so did the auwai, Jencks said. Many of the original waterways remain in the backyards of properties, but others that once snaked down the natural landscape were rerouted to run alongside neighborhood roads and through front yards.

“It’s amazing that there was enough care taken to planning to keep them running and build around them instead of obliterating them,” Jencks said.

Modern maintenance

Jencks and Wong are at the helm of the neighborhood group Hui Malama ‘Auwai o Nu‘uanu, which educates residents on “what they have in their backyard,” Jencks said.

The group, founded about 20 years ago by the late couple Tom and Lynn Lalakea and resident Shannon Wilson and her late husband, Mike Wilson, meets monthly at Queen Emma Summer’s Palace, where it hosts guest speakers and presentations to educate the Nuuanu community of its responsibility in maintaining the auwai system.

Many residents mistake the auwai in their backyards for a stream, sometimes polluting and littering in its water flow, Wong said. Recently, a few painters upstream of a residence cleaned their paintbrushes in the auwai. Moments later a house downstream found that all of the koi in their pond had died.

Unintentional poisonings like those occur about twice a year, she said.

Without regular maintenance and cleanup by the residents themselves, the auwai are prone to backing up and can overflow into backyards. And “it doesn’t take much” to backlog the flow of water — once, Wong said she found an avocado hold up an entire auwai.

The walls of the auwai require attention, too. Wong said to prevent the extensive auwai system from collapsing in and cutting off the flow of water, neighbors have patched up the ditches’ walls with cement, rocks and heavy-duty plastic. The goal, Wong said, is to traditionally maintain its structure with rocks and mud.

Without these maintenance efforts, Wong said, the loss of the auwai could erase centuries’ worth of Hawaiian history.

“As you get older, you don’t want history to escape, and then people forget about it because that’s what happens,” Wong said. “Even people that live here have never seen what those of us who clean have seen. These are amazing, amazing views of an auwai that no one gets to see.”

But the work isn’t easy.

About once a week Wong, who’s in her late 60s, suits up in a helmet and a highlighter orange vest — to communicate she’s not a robber, she said — and elbow-length gloves, and treks down the path of the 2-mile auwai that passes through her backyard and 10 others to clean foliage and debris coming downstream, like leaves or dead animals. One Thanksgiving, she found a carcass of a ham.

While Wong is sometimes joined by a handful of resident volunteers to clean the auwai, she personally takes up the responsibility. She said she continues to clean the auwai for the older community who are not physically able to clear their own waterways, but even Wong is prone to injury.

Earlier this year she fractured her hip when she fell following an afternoon of cleaning the auwai.

“I’m not blaming it on the auwai, but it’s a lot of work,” Wong said.

Community kuleana

According to resident Ellis, director of voyaging experiences at the Polynesian Cultural Center, auwai were never meant to be maintained alone.

In ancient times the cleanup effort was a collective one. Farmers would collaborate and share the auwai’s flow of water with each other, using makaha, or a type of gate, that would redirect water to each farmer’s loi kalo, often alternating days that fresh water would pass through a property. Even Queen Emma’s loi was subject to the distributed schedule of water flow, Wong said.

Following the 1795 Battle of Nuuanu, which led to the unification of Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Hawaii islands, King Kamehameha enlisted a workforce of 700 people to build and rebuild destroyed auwai in Nuuanu from the violent battle in three days. From the late 18th to mid-19th centuries, Kamehameha established Nuuanu as a farmland haven, known as the “breadbasket,” that grew taro, banana, sugar cane, rice and sweet potato to feed Hawaii’s people.

“To create lo‘i and auwai was a sacred thing, consecrated by certain rituals and sacrifices when the water source was found and lo‘i created,” according to the Historic Hawai‘i Foundation.

Those lessons of collaboration and communal care for the land were the foundation of the values Ellis taught his four grown children, who, like him, grew up playing in the neighborhood’s auwai.

“We all have kuleana in our lives, and it’s up to us as individuals to take hold and to uplift that responsibility,” Ellis said. “It’s a double-edged kuleana — yes, you’ve got the good part, but it’s going to be hard work.”

Keeping the flow

This past year, Jencks has led the efforts in spreading education about Hawaii’s auwai beyond the Nuuanu neighborhood. When he can he hosts field trips, cleanups and education sessions with SEEQS charter school and nearby Nu‘uanu Elementary School, which has an auwai running underneath its property, Jencks said.

The hui constantly strategizes on how best to preserve the ancient irrigation system. It has discussed putting the four neighborhood auwai on the state historical register, but that comes with its own set of problems, Wong said.

“I wish I had a model to model ourselves after, but there really isn’t a model where there is a waterway running through hundreds of properties,” she said.

The end goal is to make the hui a nonprofit organization, Jencks said, that could one day have enough funds to repair auwai that need cleaning, or to bury auwai that property owners don’t want, while keeping it flowing underground.

“What’s interesting about this hui is that we’re just a bunch of neighbors,” Jencks said. “We’re doing it because we like to do it. None of us have to do it, but we just enjoy it.”

Mainly, Jencks and Wong are passionate about history being passed down and ingrained within the neighborhood’s being. Wong loses sleep over it, she said.

“If I’m dreaming about it at night, then I know I’m worrying too much, but I really, really care,” Wong said.

Ellis said the work of Hui Malama ‘Auwai o Nu‘uanu carries on the responsibility of his ancestors to care for the land.

“That’s why I continue to go to (the hui), because we see value in it for our children,” Ellis said. “In a couple of years, 10, 20, 50 years, we’ll come back to realize how valuable it is to have that auwai and that water source.”