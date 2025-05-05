Ancient auwai are the kuleana of a Nuuanu neighborhood
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nuuanu Stream supplies water to an auwai — irrigation ditch — near the Dowsett area home of Lisa Wong, above.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Some residents in the Dowsett neighborhood of Nuuanu Valley make the resource, shown in the foreground, a landscape feature of their property.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A small concrete footbridge was installed in order to cross the flowing auwai. Wong, left, and Brady Jencks walk across the flow.