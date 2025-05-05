Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Charred human remains found in South Kona mobile home fire

By Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Today Last updated 1:01 p.m.

Hawaii island

Hawaii island police are investigating a mobile home fire Sunday night in Captain Cook after charred human remains were found.

Four Hawaii Fire Department units responded to the 9:52 p.m. alarm with the first unit arriving at the Lani Kona Road location 22 minutes later.

Firefighters found a 30-foot by 8-foot mobile home mounted on a trailer engulfed in flames, according to a department report about the incident.

The fire was reported under control at 10:22 p.m. and extinguished at 10:40 p.m., and firefighters kept the fire from spreading to brush nearby.

The victim was not identified, and the person’s gender was not released. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, the fire department said.

