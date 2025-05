The Honolulu Police Department reports that there are 800 vacant positions in all areas of the city. HPD’s Bicycle Patrol crosses Hotel Street in Chinatown.

Honolulu police control traffic on Coyne Street after officers were led on an islandwide car chase.

The Honolulu Police Department has vacancies for more than 800 people that’s spilt equally between sworn police officers and nonpolicing positions, an HPD official says.

Finding ways to recruit for all areas of the city’s over-2,100-person police force was outlined Thursday by HPD Maj. Parker Bode during an informational briefing to the City Council’s Public Safety Committee.

Doing so via word of mouth, through social media campaigns and by appearing at area job fairs, HPD says it’s also working to retain its higher-ranking police command staff, too, many of whom are leaving the force in greater numbers due to retirements.

“So it’s no secret that recruitment is one of the biggest challenges facing law enforcement today, not just at HPD, but at law enforcement agencies across the nation,” said Bode, who’s assigned to the department’s Human Resources Division.

Since 2020, he noted, HPD’s applications for police recruits have decreased dramatically. That year, the department received 4,381 applications, while in 2023 it received about 1,757 applications — a nearly 60% drop.

“From 2022 to 2023 it decreased by more than 25%,” Bode said, admitting the COVID-19 pandemic was partly to blame for the waning interest to work in city law enforcement.

To bolster its ranks, he said, HPD’s recruitment team has appeared at up to 179 recruitment events in 2024, up from 36 in 2021. “And this year they’re on pace to attend and host up to 200 events,” he added.

Still, Bode said that due to a nearly 21.6% increase in the number of applications — or 2,136 — that began in January 2024, HPD saw a corresponding increase in the number of recruits being sent to Honolulu’s Police Academy.

“I would say it’s anywhere between 25 to 30” recruits per class, he clarified, adding that four academy classes are held annually, with about 120 graduates emerging each year. “Before, it was a little less.”

But Bode admitted the number of applications received by HPD wasn’t reflected in the overall recruitment effort.

“And so we wanted to pivot our focus to quality over quantity,” he said. “We wanted to ensure that the applications that we did get, that they stuck.”

Gleaned from past information provided by the city’s Police Academy, he said HPD’s efforts focused on gaining recruits who display desirable character traits. He noted that successful police recruits should be “respectful, conscientious, hardworking, empathetic, compassionate.”

“We wanted to home in on their demographics to see if there are any commonalities,” Bode added.

To do so, HPD conducted one-on-one interviews with recruits. Afterward the department collected and analyzed the data from those interviews.

“And sure enough, commonalities emerged,” he said, noting similarities included HPD affiliation. “Meaning the recruit had a family member who currently works or had worked for HPD.”

Others parallels also emerged.

Those included people with military experience, being former high school athletes, being involved in physical activity as a hobby and being college-educated.

“Once we identified those emphasis areas, we then empowered the recruitment team to brainstorm strategies to target those emphasis areas,” he explained. “And our recruitment strategy was born.”

Bode said HPD’s strategic plan toward recruitment — what he termed a “living document” — did not always work, however.

“But I emphasize the importance of being adaptable, adjusting and being innovative so that when they do hit we can quickly pivot to strategies that do” work, he said.

Based on day-to-day police calls that might involve traumatic situations, HPD recruiters rethought the “talent pipelines in law enforcing” and made outreach to college students with academic majors in psychology, public health and social work, “because they already have a basis in trauma-informed care,” he said.

Moreover, Bode noted that HPD has other initiatives including the Police Services Officer, or PSO, program.

Formerly known as the Cadet Program, it operates like a paid apprenticeship and is aimed at high schoolers who don’t plan to go to college, community college students or others who might not yet meet all of the requirements to qualify for the Honolulu Police Academy.

In addition, the police force has revamped its Law Enforcement Explorers Program, which draws school-age students, ages 12 to 20, to explore careers in police work.

“So we go into the high schools, they come to the academy, we expose them to the job,” Bode said.

During the committee meeting, Council member Esther Kia‘aina asked about the overall morale at HPD, particularly among more experienced, higher-ranking police officers, including majors and chiefs.

“Can you impart to us how the morale is?” she asked. “I would hate for there to be an exodus of all of these highly qualified officers because of morale. … Morale, for me, can impede people coming up the chain of command and recruitment.”

In response, Bode said, “Every organization is going to have disgruntled employees.”

“So we’re not seeing an exodus at the major level that is different from any other year?” Kia‘aina asked. “I guess I want to know, is there an exodus at HPD?”

Bode said he’d have to defer to current “stats” on any exodus from the police force. “But I will say, generally, not just at the major level or higher, we are seeing officers retire early,” he added.

“Once they hit 25 (years), they retire early,” he claimed. “I’m a second-­generation officer; my dad served for over 32 years.”

He noted early departures from HPD was partially due to a greater workload than in years past. “So on top of being enforcers, they have to be social workers, counselors, et cetera,” Bode said.

HPD, according to Kia‘aina, needed to find ways to “incentivize” experienced officers in order to keep and retain them.

“I know that we appreciate them and the community appreciates them; I just want to make sure that within the leadership (they) appreciate all of the hard work that you guys do and do everything possible to keep people from leaving HPD,” she added.

“I totally agree,” Bode replied.

“One way to show employees that they’re valued, is, to be quite frank, pay,” he added. “And so we are talking with relevant unions – SHOPO, HGEA. So it’s not just the sworn officers, it’s civilians as well, about retention incentives. So it’s something that we’re working on.”

Meanwhile, HPD’s 400-plus vacancy is not just limited to cops on the beat.

The department’s civilian employees — including its accountants, its secretarial pools and its administrative staff — also suffer an equally large vacancy rate.

“The last time I checked, it was over 400,” Bode said.

Surprised by that figure, Council member Tyler Dos-Santos Tam asked whether HPD was readily filling civilian positions.

As far as crime lab workers and technicians were concerned, Bode said the department offers scientific internships. He added that partnerships with local community colleges round out the department’s “vocational jobs.”

“So, like our mechanics, our radio techs,” he said. “It’s cooperative education, or a co-op type of internship.”

And for prospective police dispatcher jobs, HPD just created a “Sit-Along Program.”

“Instead of a ride-along, it’s a sit-along … where someone who is interested can sit along with a dispatcher, see what they do, to ignite interest,” Bode said. “There’s various initiatives that we do not only to field sworn (officers), but also civilians.”

Dos-Santos Tam said he was “glad to hear that.”

“I recognize that we have a huge problem on the officer side, but I want to make sure that HPD is properly staffed up in terms of all those other positions as well,” he added. “And if it turns out that there’s problems on the civilian side, so to speak, let’s work on fixing that as well.”

Val Okimoto, chair of the public safety committee, later asked about the retention of sworn officers who are initially trained by HPD but then leave to work in law enforcement jobs in other U.S. jurisdictions, usually for higher pay.

“Do you see an issue with officers eventually leaving before retirement?” she asked. “I’m talking about those within the first five years, (and) we’ve lost them. I’m guessing that would add to the vacancies as well.”

Bode said, “We do see officers leave. They’ll finish the academy, they’ll work here for a few years and then they’ll go back to the mainland.”

“Since 2017 and 2018 we have seen an increase in retirements and resignations,” he added. “Before that it was less than 60; now it can range between 60 to 90 retirements a year. We’re looking at initiatives to keep them, like the retention incentive.”

HPD did not immediately respond to a request for updated annual and year- to-date numbers for its current staffing levels and employee vacancies.

But as of early 2024, HPD employed 1,740 officers out of 2,177 positions for a vacancy rate of about 20%. At the time, the police force employed 408 civilians and had 192 vacancies out of 600 authorized positions.

In 2016, HPD was short 175 positions, a number that grew every year save for 2019 and 2021 until it reached 437 vacancies in 2024, a 250% increase.

The department had 175 open slots for uniformed officers in 2016, 190 in 2017, 251 in 2018, 249 in 2019, 323 in 2020, 291 in 2021 and 362 in 2022.

In 2023, 68 officers and 10 civilian employees retired.

A Honolulu police recruit earns $72,384 per year and up to $80,288 including a standard-of-conduct differential. New officers start at $75,240 per year and can earn up to $83,144 if the differential is acquired.

Additional pay might include night differential, overtime at 1.5 times the base hourly rate, meal allowance for overtime work, subsidized vehicle allowance and hazard pay.