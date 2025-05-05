On the Move: Ryan K.S. Lambert and Lukas Kaplan

Honolulu architecture firm AHL has promoted Ryan K.S. Lambert and Lukas Kaplan to associate from project manager. Lambert has 19 years’ architectural experience specializing in high-rise luxury condominiums, midrise affordable housing, large-scale resorts and military and government projects. Kaplan has more than 20 years’ architectural experience in Hawaii, the mainland and Europe, including hospitality, residential, educational and health care design.

