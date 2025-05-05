Vital Statistics: April 25 – May 1, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, April 25 to May 1

>> Dennis Michael Adams and Christian Malie Hee

>> Abigail Nellie Allen and Justin Thomas Kaleiookalani Wong

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Jessica Kamakanaaloha Amina and Jomar Jett Agonoy Gapusan

>> Roxane Marie Batherwich and Eric Raymond Roy

>> Breeunna Autumn Bell and Jesse Eugene Lawrence

>> Terrance Lavaughn Burks Jr. and Whitney Wray Henschen

>> Kailee Shea Marie Young Canty and Matthew Alan Bender

>> Kameron David Carmickle and Victoria Renee Rivera

>> Filip Karol Chwazik and Emilia Wiktoria Baldy

>> Daniel Luna Dominguez and Alicia Reann Mac Neill

>> John Ryan Espinoza and Martha Viridiana Cornejo

>> Malia Ann Galindo and Alexander Kainoa Au

>> Kyle Edward Gannaway and Mhegann Perez Delima

>> Joseph Guenther Gates and Bingmei Li

>> Alika Kekoa Plue Gonsalves and Tiffany Proctor Scharf

>> Brett Michael Greenwood and Bianka Liz Bruno

>> Samuel Quinn Hanson and Jaden Mikayla Hall

>> Joseph Lopaka Igarta-­Devera and William Ernest Ching Jr.

>> Kolby Krae Lewis and Ana Nartumid Trejo Chavez

>> Alyssa U‘ilani Leona Lishman and Lucas Evan Shaunnessy

>> Qiang Liu and Jinyi Zhang

>> Orlando Boado Manangan Jr. and Erica Jean Muyot Del Rosario

>> Connor Patrick McKenney and Alyssa Marie York

>> Breanna Rose Marie Mikesell and Dane Uriah Youngblood

>> Daniel Jacob Miyamoto and Nicole Myong Kim

>> Bryce Katsuyuki Namba and Alyssa Kikuye Ito

>> Bao Quoc Nguyen and Giao Minh Vo

>> Mi’kele D’Whit Ajee Pagliotti Furgerson and Diamond Breauna Henry

>> Jacqueline Silva Pereira and Renato Bastos Marques Costa

>> Joshua Kalani Perez and Ariannah Karina Quinto

>> Stacey Kerr Pettman and Craig Andrew Fox

>> Kalei Okalani Lyn Pollock and Jacob Shane Brittain

>> Sarah Louise Roberts and Rebecca Nadine Gardiner

>> LeShaun Pierre Robinson and Britney-Marie Kawailele Antolin

>> Jayson Sean-Paul Rodriguez and Marie Elizabeth Hickman

>> Charles Michael Stephens and Paula Ann Anslum

>> Tika Reyelle Summers and Raul Ernest Santacruz

>> Lafoga Ray Tulafale and MaliaAna Cherie Williams

>> James Donato Tuttle and Zoila Isabel Fernandez

>> Elena Wild and Maximilian Topp

>> Jasmine Fely Leilani Wild and Tyler Makaio Nowicki

>> Chase Ray Wilson and Elizabeth Joy Cahoon

>> Jessenia Zayas and Michael Feliciano

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, April 25 to May 1

>> Matai Hori Kaka Ah-Hoy

>> Aziel Atawi Armodia

>> Aubriee Grace Kahelelani Banas

>> Ezekiel Alan Dingle

>> Kaia Reese Grantham

>> Makanakalikomu‘o‘okeakua Sumi Lea Hinkel

>> Kainoa Kartheek

>> Xander Reid Malavong

>> Mateo Santiago Montoya

>> Hannah Song

>> Hezekiah Mark Thompson

>> Joseph Kaitau Timon