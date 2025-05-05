Vital Statistics: April 25 – May 1, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, April 25 to May 1
>> Dennis Michael Adams and Christian Malie Hee
>> Abigail Nellie Allen and Justin Thomas Kaleiookalani Wong
>> Jessica Kamakanaaloha Amina and Jomar Jett Agonoy Gapusan
>> Roxane Marie Batherwich and Eric Raymond Roy
>> Breeunna Autumn Bell and Jesse Eugene Lawrence
>> Terrance Lavaughn Burks Jr. and Whitney Wray Henschen
>> Kailee Shea Marie Young Canty and Matthew Alan Bender
>> Kameron David Carmickle and Victoria Renee Rivera
>> Filip Karol Chwazik and Emilia Wiktoria Baldy
>> Daniel Luna Dominguez and Alicia Reann Mac Neill
>> John Ryan Espinoza and Martha Viridiana Cornejo
>> Malia Ann Galindo and Alexander Kainoa Au
>> Kyle Edward Gannaway and Mhegann Perez Delima
>> Joseph Guenther Gates and Bingmei Li
>> Alika Kekoa Plue Gonsalves and Tiffany Proctor Scharf
>> Brett Michael Greenwood and Bianka Liz Bruno
>> Samuel Quinn Hanson and Jaden Mikayla Hall
>> Joseph Lopaka Igarta-Devera and William Ernest Ching Jr.
>> Kolby Krae Lewis and Ana Nartumid Trejo Chavez
>> Alyssa U‘ilani Leona Lishman and Lucas Evan Shaunnessy
>> Qiang Liu and Jinyi Zhang
>> Orlando Boado Manangan Jr. and Erica Jean Muyot Del Rosario
>> Connor Patrick McKenney and Alyssa Marie York
>> Breanna Rose Marie Mikesell and Dane Uriah Youngblood
>> Daniel Jacob Miyamoto and Nicole Myong Kim
>> Bryce Katsuyuki Namba and Alyssa Kikuye Ito
>> Bao Quoc Nguyen and Giao Minh Vo
>> Mi’kele D’Whit Ajee Pagliotti Furgerson and Diamond Breauna Henry
>> Jacqueline Silva Pereira and Renato Bastos Marques Costa
>> Joshua Kalani Perez and Ariannah Karina Quinto
>> Stacey Kerr Pettman and Craig Andrew Fox
>> Kalei Okalani Lyn Pollock and Jacob Shane Brittain
>> Sarah Louise Roberts and Rebecca Nadine Gardiner
>> LeShaun Pierre Robinson and Britney-Marie Kawailele Antolin
>> Jayson Sean-Paul Rodriguez and Marie Elizabeth Hickman
>> Charles Michael Stephens and Paula Ann Anslum
>> Tika Reyelle Summers and Raul Ernest Santacruz
>> Lafoga Ray Tulafale and MaliaAna Cherie Williams
>> James Donato Tuttle and Zoila Isabel Fernandez
>> Elena Wild and Maximilian Topp
>> Jasmine Fely Leilani Wild and Tyler Makaio Nowicki
>> Chase Ray Wilson and Elizabeth Joy Cahoon
>> Jessenia Zayas and Michael Feliciano
BIRTHS
>> Matai Hori Kaka Ah-Hoy
>> Aziel Atawi Armodia
>> Aubriee Grace Kahelelani Banas
>> Ezekiel Alan Dingle
>> Kaia Reese Grantham
>> Makanakalikomu‘o‘okeakua Sumi Lea Hinkel
>> Kainoa Kartheek
>> Xander Reid Malavong
>> Mateo Santiago Montoya
>> Hannah Song
>> Hezekiah Mark Thompson
>> Joseph Kaitau Timon