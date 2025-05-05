Hawaii pitchers combine on a three-hit shutout to snag 5-0 win over Oregon State
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, UH’s Jordan Donahue, right, celebrated with Xaige Lancaster after scoring.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Hawaii’s Shunsuke Sakaino forced out Oregon State’s Dallas Macias at second and turned a double play in the seventh inning during Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH catcher Konnor Palmeira, center, celebrated with teammates after his first homer of the season, a solo shot in the third inning of Sunday’s game against Oregon State at Les Murakami Stadium.