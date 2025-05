Above, the Sabers’ Aiesha DeWeever ran with the ball after catching a pass as the Mules’ Maddison Andres-Martinez gave chase.

Campbell celebrated after winning the HHSAA Flag Football State Championship 6-0 over Leilehua on Saturday at Mililani High School.

Will Naboa let his Sabers play within their nature.

With speed, ferocity and discipline, the Campbell Sabers swarmed over a hot Leilehua squad and captured the first-ever high school flag football state championship. Naboa’s team edged Leilehua, 6-0, just 24 hours after outdueling second-seeded Kamehameha, 28-20, in double overtime.

True to form, Campbell (11-2) didn’t need gaudy numbers to beat the best teams still alive in the Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA Flag Football State Championships. Shaleah Moore, who had four sacks in the win over Kamehameha, had a mere two backfield flag pulls on Leilehua quarterbacks. Her consistent, persistent pass rush was extremely difficult for the state’s best offenses to prepare for.

“You’re never too small. Just keep training and use your speed,” said Moore, a sophomore.

A united Sabers defense limited Leilehua’s explosive offense to 72 total yards, coming up with three picks. The Mules missed quarterback/safety Cali Moniz-Kealoha in the second half when her illness drained the last drops of her gas tank. Campbell made it tough on Madi Powell, the exhilarating playmaker who moved from receiver to QB and finished 5-for-14 with 41 passing yards.

Naboa knew from day one that his team wouldn’t be the tallest, longest of football teams. He knew it wouldn’t matter.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“What separates us is it’s not the size of the dog in the fight. It’s the heart in the dog,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got some girls that got grit. They got heart. I’ve been saying this all year. No one plays in a harder division than us. I’ve got to give the kudos to Nanakuli, Waianae and Kapolei. We’ve been battle-tested. We’ve been in close games and we never fold. It’s a tribute to all these girls and their heart.”

The pride of Ewa Beach was loud and clear at John Kauinana Stadium all week. “South side? You know!” It was the chant of state champions this time.

“We did it at the Mililani Trojans’ stadium,” defensive back Jaynalyn Sotelo said. “It was building that chemistry off the field.”

The discipline of Campbell’s defensive front helped playmakers in the secondary. Sotelo, the Star-Advertiser All-State Fab 15 basketball selection, had three interceptions against Kamehameha, and added two more to close out the title-game win against the Mules.

The 5-foot-9 junior is a natural in the defensive backfield, but true to her form, she almost immediately recognized the irony of becoming a state champion in flag football — a sport she had never played before — instead of her beloved basketball.

“I feel good. I just hope we do this in basketball,” Sotelo said after being adorned in lei by family and friends.

Maya Gonsalves’ speed was vital to Campbell’s historic title run. While several other QBs racked up massive statistics in the regular season, Gonsalves merely guided the Sabers’ offense with heady, savvy decision-making. Her 33-yard TD run surprised a normally air-tight Leilehua defense.

In 32 pass attempts, she completed 20 without an interception. Two losses during the regular season did not discourage the Sabers.

“It’s that motivation. Even when we lost a game, it wasn’t the end of the season. We just kept pushing and we came forward,” Gonsalves said.

Coach Naboa’s team was happy to engage in a battle for field position. The Sabers’ blend of man and zone coverage on defense was a difficult puzzle to solve, especially with a blitzer like Moore getting into the personal space of QBs within 2 seconds or less. Coaches were studying late into the night adjusting game plans.

“I stayed up late, did my homework. I was able to communicate to the girls. Most importantly, they were able to do what we asked,” Naboa said. “Anything the boys run, we run. All gas, no brakes, let’s go.”

He thanked his wife, Melissa. The Naboa ohana includes six children.

“I want to shout out my wife. She allowed me to do this. My MVP would go to my wife. She’s the real MVP,” Naboa said. “I love you and I thank you so much for allowing me to give back to the community.”