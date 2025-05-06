Driver killed in Pearl City crash after head-on collision

A 65-year-old man died late Monday after his vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another car on Waihona Street in Pearl City, Honolulu police said.

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Police said the man was heading north on Waihona Street when his vehicle crossed the double-solid yellow line and struck a southbound car driven by a 33-year-old man. The impact redirected the 65-year-old’s vehicle back into the northbound lane, where it veered off the road, mounted the sidewalk and slammed into a tree.

The 65-year-old man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The other driver was also taken to a hospital and was listed in good condition.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved. An investigation is ongoing.

This was the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu so far this year, compared to 11 at the same time in 2024.