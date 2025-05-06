Firefighters extinguish morning vehicle fire in Mapunapuna
Honolulu firefighters this morning extinguished a vehicle fire inside a warehouse in Mapunapuna.
No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:20 a.m. for a building fire, which was later downgraded to a vehicle fire inside a warehouse at 664 Kakoi St., which is the address for Pacific Transfer, a full-service logistics company.
Six units with about 24 personnel responded, with the first arriving just four minutes later.
The fire was extinguished at 10:41 a.m. HFD confirmed no occupants were inside the building.
HFD said results from the investigation, along with estimated damages, will be shared upon completion.
