Judge blocks Trump from cutting COVID school aid to Hawaii, 15 other states

By Jonathan Stempel / Reuters

Today Last updated 10:05 a.m.

REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon shakes hands with Annette Albright next to President Donald Trump during an event to sign executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 23.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon shakes hands with Annette Albright next to President Donald Trump during an event to sign executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 23.

NEW YORK >> A federal judge in Manhattan blocked the Trump administration today from canceling more than $1.1 billion in unspent aid meant to help U.S. elementary and high schools address the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos’ preliminary injunction prevents Education Secretary Linda McMahon from rescinding the aid during the course of the lawsuit.

The case was brought on April 10 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, attorneys general of Hawaii, 13 other states and Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. All are Democrats.

Washington had authorized about $190 billion of aid to help K-12 schools recover from the pandemic, with funds meant for tutoring students who fell behind, upgrades to school buildings, food for homeless students and other purposes.

The U.S. government under Democratic President Joe Biden had extended the aid’s availability through March 2026.

But in a March 28 letter, McMahon, a member of Republican President Donald Trump’s cabinet, said states had ample time to spend the money, and allowing more time years after the pandemic ended was inconsistent with her department’s priorities.

McMahon and the Justice Department argued that taking back the money served the public interest, because taxpayer funds should be used for their intended purpose and the public health emergency from the pandemic had long passed.

The Education Department and Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump, who succeeded Biden in January, has slashed federal spending and vows to dismantle the Education Department.

Other plaintiffs included attorneys general of Arizona, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada and Oregon.

The case is New York et al v U.S. Department of Education et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 25-02990.

