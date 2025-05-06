Kilauea Volcano’s 20th episode of lava fountaining to begin soon

The first signs of Kilauea Volcano’s 20th episode have begun, with low-level, precursory activity Monday morning, according to scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Scientists said cyclic “gas-pistoning events” began at 10:48 a.m. Monday in the north vent, including lava dome fountaining.

“Lava has overflowed the north vent during many of these events, producing short lava flows,” said the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in its daily update. “A short lava flow also erupted from the south vent onto the crater floor (Monday), starting at about 11:23 a.m. Strong glow was visible from both vents overnight.”

Thus, sustained lava fountaining is likely to start between today and Wednesday.

The latest activity is part of a series of episodic eruptions that have occurred within Kilauea’s summit crater since Dec. 23.

Episodes have ranged from seven hours to eight days in duration, with breaks in activity lasting up to nearly two weeks. All eruptive activity to date has remained confined within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

No changes have been observed in either the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The volcano’s alert level remains at watch and the aviation color code at orange, indicating a heightened volcanic activity with limited hazards.