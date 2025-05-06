TSA to allow flyers without REAL ID but with extra screening

WASHINGTON >> U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said air travelers starting Wednesday who do not have enhanced ID cards may face enhanced security procedures but will not be denied access to flights.

Starting Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer accept state-issued identifications that are not REAL ID compliant.

“If it’s not compliant, they may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step, but people will be allowed to fly,” Noem said at a U.S. House hearing on Tuesday. “This is a security issue.”

Noem said earlier this week that 19 states issue driver’s licenses to immigrants who are not in the United States legally and enforcing the REAL ID will deny those individuals the ability to travel by air.

In April, TSA had warned that air passengers could be denied access to flights without the enhanced IDs.

Congress in 2005 approved new, stricter federal standards for issuing identification cards but enforcement has been pushed back repeatedly.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

TSA said in early April that passengers 18 or older without passports or the enhanced ID “can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint.”

TSA said last month that 81% of travelers at checkpoints are currently presenting an acceptable identification. People also need those IDs to visit a federal building starting Wednesday.

TSA in December 2022 pushed back the REAL ID enforcement deadline until May 2025.

The 2005 law enacted the September 11, 2001, commission’s recommendation that the U.S. government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.” The law sets minimum security standards for license issuance and production.

Many Americans travel by airplane just once or twice a year, and under former President Joe Biden last year, the TSA had said it was considering giving up to three warnings before travelers were told they could not travel on future flights without a new ID.