Woman, 61, arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 12:18 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

A 44-year-old man was allegedly stabbed with a knife by his 61-year-old girlfriend early this morning.

Suspect Sabrina Lynn Fiaai was arrested at 1:26 a.m. at 2241 Kapiolani Boulevard on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree.

“The victim was stabbed by his female girlfriend with a knife. EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in serious condition,” read a Honolulu Police Department highlight. “The adult female suspect was identified, located, and arrested for Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree without incident.”

