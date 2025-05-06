Woman, 61, arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend

A 44-year-old man was allegedly stabbed with a knife by his 61-year-old girlfriend early this morning.

Suspect Sabrina Lynn Fiaai was arrested at 1:26 a.m. at 2241 Kapiolani Boulevard on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree.

“The victim was stabbed by his female girlfriend with a knife. EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in serious condition,” read a Honolulu Police Department highlight. “The adult female suspect was identified, located, and arrested for Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree without incident.”