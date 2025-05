Preserving our wildlife is who we are as Americans. And for over 50 years, we’ve successfully achieved this through the Endangered Species Act (ESA). This monumental law has preserved our nation’s cherished wildlife and habitats for decades and has been continually backed with strong bipartisan support. But the very wildlife that our country has fought so hard to protect is now under threat — not from nature, but from our own lawmakers.

At a time when our nation faces an extinction crisis, Congress is poised to gut the ESA, one of America’s most powerful conservation tools. The proposed ESA Amendments Act of 2025, authored by U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) would more aptly be called the Extinction Act, as it could mean a death sentence for countless species already teetering on the edge of extinction — including those in our own backyard and along our shores.

This legislation would strip away critical protections for endangered species, slow the process of protecting new ones, and unravel decades of progress in preserving our nation’s natural heritage. Vital habitats that imperiled wildlife rely on for survival would be destroyed and special interests at the state and local level would be allowed to cherry pick what counts as the “best” available science —weakening safeguards and increasing the risks of extinction.

Senate Democrats, including our own from Hawaii, should be reminded that Hawaiians prize our wildlife and wild places and be wary of this destructive bill which seeks to use the ESA as a bargaining chip to further other priorities. Undermining the ESA would have dire consequences, and not only be a slap in the face to Hawaiians but all Americans on both sides of the aisle. Nationwide polling commissioned by Defenders of Wildlife this year revealed 95% of voters support the ESA.

Yet, bad actors are continuing to spread misinformation around the true implications of this bill and the efficacy of the ESA. But the facts don’t lie: the ESA works. In fact, it is 99% effective — nearly all species listed as endangered species have been saved from extinction and hundreds are on the path to recovery today. That includes hawksbill sea turtles, which call the coasts of Hawaii home. While they remain critically endangered, their population has increased in some places thanks to concerted efforts to protect their natural habitats and reduce fishing bycatch.

The positive impacts of the ESA are felt beyond our borders here in Hawaii too. Thanks to the ESA, the bald eagle — a symbol of American freedom — remains a thriving species today. We worked together, across the aisle, to save this national icon. In the 1950s, there were only an estimated 50 American alligators left in the North America. Today, there are now an estimated 5 million. The ESA has also saved beloved animals like gray wolves and humpback whales from the brink of extinction.

But the Extinction Act promises the opposite for animals at risk of extinction and would seal the deal for devastation, death, and destruction.

Gutting the ESA will have catastrophic consequences. We cannot claim to cherish Hawaii’s natural beauty while dismantling the very laws that protect it. The ESA has been a long-time lifeline for our endangered species, but putting profits over preservation will lead to mass extinction in our state and across the country.

Congress must reject the ESA Amendments Act. If we allow this dangerous bill to pass, we risk losing not only our endangered species but also our reputation as responsible stewards of our natural habitats. The time to speak out is now — before silence becomes the only sound left in our wilderness.

Kelly Armijo is a vacation rental manager in Princeville, Hawaii, and a supporter of Defenders of Wildlife.