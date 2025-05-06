Letter: City mulls tribute to stalwart bus model

Seven retired Gillig Phantom buses from TheBus are readied for transport in 2017 to assist Hawaii County’s bus service.

For over 40 years, TheBus riders have traveled millions of miles aboard the Gillig Phantom bus. Since the first 80 Phantoms landed in 1983 and the last ones joined us in 2003, these buses served our island with unmatched dependability. Three hundred and seventy-seven Phantoms have rolled through our neighborhoods islandwide, carrying generations of riders.

This April marked the end of an era as we retired the last Phantom bus. Their longevity is a testament to American-built quality and our outstanding mechanics and technicians at Oahu Transit Services who kept them running strong.

As we bid aloha to this remarkable fleet, we are already working to commemorate its legacy. We hope to preserve one Phantom as a historic vehicle for special appearances in community events. This is no small task, but we strive to do so to remind our riders of journeys past and roads traveled into our bright transit future.

Jon Y. Nouchi

Deputy Director, Department of Transportation Services

