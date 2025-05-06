Letter: Focus on social programs instead of new prison

Gov. Josh Green should reject the budget with an appropriation of $30 million earmarked for a new prison. By some estimates, it costs taxpayers $112,000 per year to incarcerate one adult. Anyone who has been incarcerated or has a family member who has been incarcerated knows that the only thing that will solve overcrowding is investing in diversion and rehabilitation.

Rehabilitation means investing in public healthcare, job readiness training and housing that is actually affordable. Building a new jail is building a new problem. Rather than asking, “How do we make a better prison,” we should be asking, “How do we help people get better?”

Gov. Green knows the people of Hawaii are in need, from Lahaina families trying to get back on their feet to thousands of federal workers at risk of job loss. Now is the time to invest in people, not prisons.

Cassie Chee

Aiea

