Letter: Long-term plans trump quick fixes for economy

Decades of choices by both Republicans and Democrats — tax policies favoring the wealthy, rising defense budgets and expanding social programs — have driven the deficit. Though simplified, this framing captures key drivers.

A politically and ethically viable path forward would limit budget growth to 1% annually while prioritizing spending that supports long-term economic growth. Additional steps could include modest tax hikes on high earners, lifting the Social Security tax cap to $500,000, and temporarily limiting COLA increases to 1% annually. Congress must also review tax loopholes and reform capital gains taxation.

Rational reductions in federal employment might help, but savings are modest and risks to public services and jobs are real. The so-called DOGE approach is reckless and ethically suspect. Both parties must reject short-term gimmicks and embrace fiscal realism — a long-term commitment to a future shaped by fiscal responsibility and human dignity.

Carl Sabatino

Kapahulu

