Letter: Novel reminds of U.S. government dysfunction

I recently read a novel where the story was much like ours; the people were undergoing their version of a dysfunctional government.

The author wrote that the people were under the influence of the “Hegelian Dialectic.” Paraphrased, the author states, “When a group or an individual creates a problem, knowing full-well how people would react to it. They then begin agitating for something to be done. They, the party behind the problem, unveils their solution. The people are thrilled to have a plan, any plan, and demand it to be implemented, The people never seem to realize that they’ve been manipulated and that they haven’t really ushered in change, but actually a much worse version of what they had previously, only now in brand-new packaging.”

Is it just me, or does this sound familiar?

Dan Reap

Kapolei

