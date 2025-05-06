Letter: Typical two-party system keeps failing isle voters

We should get rid of the two-party system we have in Hawaii. We have many Republicans who have switched to the Democratic Party because of funding and voting trends. It is their right to change parties, but they are still Republicans and vote for the Republican agenda.

Similarly, some Democrats side with Republicans on major matters. For example, Sen. Ed Case recently voted in favor of the SAVE Act despite there being no issue with illegal voting in Hawaii. In fact, the state has a converse problem: people are not voting. Why make it harder to register?

We need to have primaries without party affiliations and the top two vote-getters run in the general election. This way, all candidates run on their merits and not their party affiliation. The smaller parties like the Green Party and others are on equal ground. Term limits are also needed.

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

