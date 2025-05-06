Off the news: Massage company charged in VA scam

Honolulu’s Elite Massage Academy allegedly scammed the Department of Veterans Affairs for more than $9.1 million between 2016 and 2022 — packing courses with vets who were students on paper only, and charging higher rates than civilians paid. The alleged conspirators aren’t sipping mai tai now, though; they’re dealing with federal charges.

Last month, Honolulu’s Brian Matsudo pled guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud as the massage school’s owner. Indicted for conspiracy and wire fraud: then-employee Marshall Scott of Kapolei, alleged to have falsely enrolled “at least 40” vets; and 2020-2021 student Raheem Wells of Indianapolis, who allegedly recruited vets as fake students.