Off the news: Massage company charged in VA scam

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
75°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
7:13 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Honolulu’s Elite Massage Academy allegedly scammed the Department of Veterans Affairs for more than $9.1 million between 2016 and 2022 — packing courses with vets who were students on paper only, and charging higher rates than civilians paid. The alleged conspirators aren’t sipping mai tai now, though; they’re dealing with federal charges.
Last month, Honolulu’s Brian Matsudo pled guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud as the massage school’s owner. Indicted for conspiracy and wire fraud: then-employee Marshall Scott of Kapolei, alleged to have falsely enrolled “at least 40” vets; and 2020-2021 student Raheem Wells of Indianapolis, who allegedly recruited vets as fake students.