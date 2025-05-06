Off the news: Possible closure for owners of lost pets

Ask any animal lover: the death of a furry friend is heartbreaking. More tragic: a lost pet is accidentally hit and killed by a car, and the remains are disposed of without the owner’s knowledge. A recently passed piece of legislation would end that practice, and offer some much-needed closure.

On its way to Gov. Josh Green’s desk is House Bill 667, which requires the state Department of Transportation and counties to scan roadkill for a microchip, and log the deceased dog or cat’s location. That information is to be passed on to animal services workers, who can make the appropriate calls.