Editorial: Building support for prefab homes

Few things reset priorities, and reframe expectations, the way a crisis can — and the recent history of Hawaii housing options provides the clearest examples of this.

It also signals the need to explore ways to innovate in housing construction, employing more modular units in developments large and small.

To address homelessness, Gov. Josh Green’s approach of establishing “kauhale,” rapidly assembled villages of prefabricated tiny homes and communal facilities, has taken hold. Lawmakers acted this session to expand the initiative, adding requirements for audits of the projects in House Bill 431.

The bill provides funds but also requires an audit of the ongoing Kauhale Initiative and Ohana Zones Pilot program; the measure enjoyed wide support from the governor and various agencies and homelessness service organizations.

Turning to another kind of crisis on Maui, where a devastating fire killed more than 100 and destroyed the town of Lahaina on Aug. 8, 2023, the use of modular, prefab units stands out as a solution for survivors who had lost everything in the disaster.

In February, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officially completed its 167-unit temporary housing community, Kilohana. The first 24 families had moved into the one-, two-and three-bedroom homes in November.

FEMA hired three companies — Dynamic, Timberline and Acuity — to build the homes on the mainland and erect them on 34 acres of state land. In August 2024, the first families began occupancy of modular homes in the similar but larger project of 450 temporary homes, Ka La‘i Ola.

The issue of prefab homes and their application in filling the chronic housing shortage has been debated for years in Hawaii. Lines of argument against such approaches have included protection of the construction industry and regulatory provisions aimed at ensuring the building of homes that can withstand island weather and meet other structural integrity demands.

But the deepening housing shortage has compelled a second look at prefabricated homes. Two years before the wildfires, the Maui County Comprehensive Affordable Housing Plan was issued, and modular units represented one element of a strategy.

The plan urged the development of a manufactured housing plant for the county. As it happens, such a plant, owned by HPM Building Supply, already existed on Hawaii island.

It also was encouraging to see another agency, the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, consider an alternative means of housing its Native Hawaiian beneficiaries.

Though the project wasn’t funded by this year’s Legislature, Senate Bill 1553 sought funds for the purchase of a Kalaeloa parcel, where a former Navy hangar was located. The structure would be converted to a plant for the manufacture of modular units at a lower cost than the current $1 million per-unit rate, said Kali Watson, chair of the Hawaiian Homes Commission.

“Time is of the essence because many applicants on the DHHL waiting list died while waiting for a homestead lease lot,” Watson said in his testimony.

Seemingly, it’s going to take a little longer. The measure was deferred when DHHL requested more time for due-diligence talks with the parcel owner, the University of Hawaii, which used the facility for an aviation training program. But DHHL has the right idea here and should continue to pursue it.

There should be safeguards on prefabricated homes, of course, such as regulation of construction standards, required to ensure the safety of any larger-scale deployment of modular homes.

However, that call for reasonable scrutiny does not negate an equally critical need: housing Hawaii’s people more affordably.